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Tijuana, Mexico — Treatment practitioners at Experience Ibogaine are raising concerns about exaggerated claims surrounding the therapeutic medicine, ibogaine. Misleading or incomplete patient testimonials and overstated success rates are leading to misinformation, unrealistic expectations, and higher prices.

Recent media coverage has contributed to the weakening of established care standards in ibogaine therapy, including on the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. As a guest on the show, W. Bryan Hubbard, the chief executive officer of Americans for Ibogaine, claimed that for 80% of individuals, a single dose of ibogaine can fully resolve opioid dependence, with the number going up to 97% after two doses.

Many responsible practitioners emphasize that these statements reflect short-term physiological effects and do not acknowledge relapse rates. After over a decade of firsthand experience working with ibogaine patients, Aeden Smith-Ahearn, the founder of Experience Ibogaine, offers his take.

“Claims like that are wildly misleading,” said Smith-Ahearn. ”In reality, well over half of all patients will relapse even if they support themselves properly after treatment.”

Misinformation not only leaves patients less prepared but also impacts ibogaine’s cost. As simplified narratives increase demand, a wave of new facilities has entered the market with aggressive pricing structures and unnecessary add-ons to the therapy, leaving many vulnerable individuals without access.

Ibogaine’s growing popularity has also jump-started moves towards potential legalization in the U.S. Insiders warn that this could invite pharmaceutical companies to turn the therapy into a high-cost, tightly controlled product. Biotech companies have already begun modifying the ibogaine molecule to bypass regulations and to drive commercialization.

Smith-Ahearn stresses that ibogaine alone is not a miracle cure for drug dependency or other conditions. It has great potential to ease withdrawal, but it can not guarantee success, particularly in the absence of other significant life changes.

https://thenewsfront.com/experience-ibogaine-warns-of-misleading-claims-circulating-in-the-industry/

P.º Ensenada 1317-6

Playas de Tijuana, Jardines Playas de Tijuana, Tijuana

B.C.

Mexico

(800) 644 8482

https://experienceibogaine.com/

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