Cellino Law reminds New York motorcyclists to review insurance coverage and understand how claims differ from car accidents as riding season picks up.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As warmer weather brings more motorcycles onto New York roads, Cellino Law Injury Attorneys are reminding riders to review their insurance coverage and understand how motorcycle accident claims differ from standard car accident claims.Motorcycle insurance is required for riders in New York, but the rules are not the same for motorcyclists and drivers of passenger vehicles. One major difference is that no-fault insurance, also known as personal injury protection, does not apply to motorcyclists in New York.“As motorcycle season picks up, riders should take time to review their policies and understand what coverage they have before an accident happens,” said Ross Cellino, a personal injury attorney at Cellino Law. “Insurance can play a major role after a motorcycle accident, especially when someone is injured, needs medical care or misses work.”Because no-fault coverage does not apply, injured motorcyclists often need to establish that another party caused the crash before pursuing compensation for medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, and other damages.“Motorcycle accident claims can move differently than car accident claims, especially when no-fault coverage is not available,” said Tim Cellino, a personal injury attorney at Cellino Law. “Knowing what your policy includes can help you better understand your options after a serious crash.”In New York State, motorcyclists are required to carry liability insurance coverage. Riders may also want to ask their insurance agent about optional coverage, including uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, medical payments coverage, and coverage for custom motorcycle parts or equipment.Cellino Law encourages riders to review their policies, confirm required coverage is active and keep proof of insurance available while riding. After an accident, riders should seek medical care and speak with a motorcycle accident attorney if fault, coverage or compensation is disputed.Evidence such as police reports, witness statements, medical records, photos and insurance policy details may all play a role in a motorcycle accident claim.Cellino Law helps injured motorcyclists throughout New York State understand their legal options after serious accidents. The firm can investigate the crash, review available insurance coverage, communicate with insurance companies and pursue compensation when another party’s negligence caused the injury.For more information on motorcycle insurance requirements in New York State, read Cellino Law’s full blog at www.cellinolaw.com/blogs/what-insurance-coverage-is-required-for-motorcyclists-in-new-york/ Cellino Law offers free consultations , and clients pay no fee unless the firm wins their case. For more information, visit www.cellinolaw.com or call 888-888-8888.About Cellino LawCellino Law is a premier personal injury law firm serving New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Founded by Ross Cellino, the firm leverages a 65-year legal lineage to secure the maximum compensation possible for their clients by leveraging a trial-ready approach. Cellino Law handles a broad range of injury cases, including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, as well as slip and fall and workplace injuries. To learn more, visit cellinolaw.com.

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