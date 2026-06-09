Exclusive Cabin Within Ultra Private Cimarron Mountain Club to Sell via Concierge Auctions with Steven Shane of Compass

Rare Ownership Opportunity at Members-Only 1,900-Acre Private Ski Mountain in Colorado's San Juan Mountains to Sell in Cooperation with Compass

Hideaway Creek Cabin represents a completely unique ownership experience––combining luxury real estate, private club membership, and access to an entire ski mountain” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hideaway Creek Cabin, the only completed private residence within the exclusive ski-focused retreat—Cimarron Mountain Club—will sell via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass. Offering a rare opportunity to own a share of a private 1,900-acre ski mountain reserved for just 13 ownership families, the fully furnished mountain retreat is listed for $25.7 million. Bidding is scheduled to open 14 July via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate live on 28 July at Sotheby’s New York as part of the New York Global Sales lineup.

Nestled on more than 35 acres in Colorado's spectacular San Juan Mountains, Hideaway Creek Cabin combines luxury mountain living with immediate membership access to one of North America's most exclusive alpine clubs. Completed in 2025, the radiant heat throughout, two wood-burning fireplaces, and a solar energy system, all were thoughtfully designed to complement the surrounding wilderness.

"Extraordinary properties deserve extraordinary exposure, and opportunities as rare as this simply do not come to market often," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Hideaway Creek Cabin represents a completely unique ownership experience––combining luxury real estate, private club membership, and access to an entire ski mountain, all while living in the club’s sole completed residence. By creating a defined timeline and leveraging our global marketplace, we're able to connect this offering with qualified buyers from around the world who are seeking experiences that cannot be replicated."

"Opportunities like Hideaway Creek Cabin are extraordinarily rare because you're not simply purchasing a home––you're gaining access to an entire private mountain lifestyle that very few people will ever experience," said Shane. "With membership limited to just 13 owners, a completed home and more than 1,900 acres of private ski terrain, buyers have the unique ability to begin enjoying the property and Club amenities on Day One of ownership. From untouched powder and snowcat-accessed skiing to exceptional dining and year-round outdoor recreation, Cimarron offers a level of privacy, exclusivity, and adventure that simply doesn't exist elsewhere in the Rocky Mountains."

Offered fully furnished as the Club's only completed private residence, the home offers arm wood finishes, expansive mountain views, integrated indoor-outdoor living spaces, and carefully curated furnishings create an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and welcoming. Its four-bedroom layout comfortably accommodates family and guests, while its modern systems and durable construction are designed for year-round enjoyment.

Beyond winter recreation, the property offers direct access to some of Colorado's most celebrated outdoor destinations. Positioned along the Cimarron River corridor between Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and the towering peaks of the San Juan Mountains, the region provides world-class trout fishing, hiking, boating, climbing, wildlife viewing, and backcountry exploration. Curecanti National Recreation Area and Blue Mesa Reservoir are nearby, while the historic mountain towns of Ouray and Telluride offer acclaimed dining, cultural attractions, hot springs, and year-round recreation.

Unlike any traditional ski property, ownership includes membership to Cimarron Mountain Club, a private alpine enclave more than twice the size of Aspen Mountain. Accessible exclusively by snowcat, the mountain offers untouched powder, no lift lines, and highly personalized experiences led by 14 expert guides. Members enjoy access to three snowcats, a newly completed 15,000-square-foot private lodge, Michelin-caliber dining, professional concierge services, and a level of privacy rarely found in modern mountain destinations.

Conveniently located approximately 30 minutes from Montrose Regional Airport, the property offers exceptional accessibility while maintaining a sense of complete seclusion. The combination of private mountain ownership, luxury amenities, and dramatic alpine scenery creates a lifestyle opportunity unlike any other in North America.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Tin House Creative.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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