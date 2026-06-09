New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces the 2026 Shortlist

USA Leads the Shortlist Followed by Germany, South Korea, Canada, Thailand and Japan

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) has announced the 2026 Shortlist The 2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards Shortlist celebrates creative work that captured the attention of this year’s Shortlist Jury, an international panel of industry-leading innovators. Through a comprehensive review process, jurors evaluated entries from around the world, selecting campaigns from more than 45 countries that demonstrated outstanding creativity, strategic thinking, and execution. Entries advancing represent work setting the standard for creative excellence today and will advance to the Executive Jury sessions.Across disciplines, the shortlisted work captures the full spectrum of modern advertising, showcasing the convergence of emerging technologies, compelling storytelling, strategic thinking, and measurable effectiveness. From innovative brand experiences to campaigns designed to drive real-world outcomes, these entries demonstrate how brands and their creative partners are redefining creative excellence in 2026.Launched to recognize emerging areas of creativity and innovation, new category groups for 2026 attracted a strong and diverse range of entries from agencies, brands, PR firms, and production companies around the world.Creative Marketing Strategy & EffectivenessThe Creative Marketing Strategy & Effectiveness category group, introduced this year, saw 21 entries advance to the trophy round, representing standout work from across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. This year's shortlisted work underscores the increasing role of strategic partnerships, purpose-driven initiatives, data-informed decision-making, and innovative approaches to building lasting brand affinity and measurable impact.Baked in New YorkIntroduced in 2026, Baked in New York recognizes creative excellence led by New York-based agencies and production companies. The 18 entries advancing to the trophy round highlight the exceptional creativity emerging from New York's advertising and production community. The shortlisted work demonstrates how New York-based creative leaders continue to shape culture, drive innovation, and deliver impactful ideas on a local, national, and global scale.SportsA new category group for the 2026 competition, Sports recognizes creative excellence across the full spectrum of sports marketing and storytelling. Sixteen shortlisted entries advanced to the trophy round, showcasing a dynamic range of ideas from across North America, Europe, and Asia. The shortlisted work reflects how sport continues to be a powerful platform for engagement, from community connection and diversity, equity and inclusion to NIL innovation, fan experiences, experiential activations, and purpose-driven brand storytelling.The United States led this year’s competition, followed by Germany, South Korea, Canada, Thailand, and Japan.Global brands advancing to the trophy round include The Coca-Cola Company, Mastercard, Dove, Red Bull, Porsche, Pepsi, Norwegian Cruise Line, KitKat, Absolut Vodka (Pernod Ricard), Progressive Insurance, Amazon, Verizon, McDonald’s, Kia Canada, Peugeot, Greenpeace, Hornbach, Levi’s, Penny, Lufthansa, Cathay, Lexus, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Twix, Toyota New Zealand, LUX, Samsung Galaxy, Airbnb, Netflix, DAANGN, PETA, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise (Unilever U.S.), KFC Thailand, HEINZ, TIME, FanDuel, Mike’s Amazing, Hyundai Motor America, Corona, Popeyes, Genesis Motor America, Mattel, Walmart, Fox Sports, White Claw, Wendy’s, and Ziploc (SC Johnson).Entries that achieve Shortlist status advance to the next round, the Executive Jury sessions, led by 2026 Jury President, Andrea Diquez, Global CEO at GUT.This distinguished panel brings together internationally respected industry leaders recognized for their creative vision and expertise. Meeting in dedicated in-person sessions, the Executive Jury will carefully evaluate the shortlisted work to determine the winning campaigns for the 2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards.The New York Festivals Advertising Awards will announce the 2026 award winners on Monday, June 15th.New York Festivals honors exceptional contributions by individuals and companies across the international advertising community. In addition to Best of Show, Grand Awards, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Towers, New York Festivals also recognizes outstanding performance through its Special Industry Awards, including Global Brand of the Year, Global Agency Network of the Year, and Regional Agency of the Year. For a complete list and more information on the Special Industry Awards, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ For more information on the New York Festivals Advertising Awards, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ The New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from six continents and is judged by an international jury of more than 350 members, including the Executive Jury, Specialty Executive Juries, and Shortlist Jury, who collectively determine the year’s trophy-winning work.About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

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