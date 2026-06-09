What Travelers Should Know Before Choosing a Sandals or Beaches Advisor

Jonathan and Angela Sandals CRC Diamond Elite Advisors from Rivage Travel APEX Price Protection and Promotion Intelligence

Jonathan Patton of Rivage Travel outlines the questions to ask and why the answers reveal more about an advisor's value than any credential alone.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone planning a Sandals or Beaches vacation will eventually face the same decision: book direct or use a travel advisor. The case for an advisor sounds straightforward: expertise, access, support. What most couples and families don't know is how much variation exists among advisors.

"Sandals Certified Certification is available to travel agents who complete the required training," says Jonathan Patton, founder of Rivage Travel and a Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite advisor. "Once completed, two advisors can carry the same certification but have different depths of real-world working knowledge."

Patton, whose agency has booked more than 2,800 Sandals and Beaches vacations and has over 15 years of Caribbean experience, says families and couples should have the right information before deciding who to trust with a vacation, destination wedding, or celebration.

Five Questions Worth Asking Before You Book a Sandals or Beaches Advisor:

The first is whether the advisor is CSS certified and whether they have personal knowledge of the resort. Specifically, in a room category similar to what the couple is considering. A Butler suite at Sandals Royal Barbados and a Butler suite at Sandals Grande St. Lucian share similarities but offer distinct experiences. Building location, views, beach proximity, and service vary by category and by resort. Advisors who have stayed in multiple room categories across multiple properties make recommendations based on their experience and client feedback.

The second question is what happens to a reservation after it's confirmed. Sandals releases new promotions throughout the year. The weekly 777 program, for example, applies additional discounts to specific room categories for seven days. Someone who books in February for an August trip may qualify for promotions released months after the deposit is placed, but only if someone is watching. "Most families and couples book and assume the price is final," Patton says. "It often isn't, and the difference can be significant."

The third question is whether the advisor has a system for monitoring existing reservations. A verbal commitment to check is different from a systematic process. Best Caribbean Resorts, Rivage Travel's Sandals content platform, built a proprietary promotion intelligence engine called APEX Price Protection that monitors active reservations and applies newly eligible promotions without requiring clients to call.

The fourth question is how the advisor handles problems during travel. Direct bookings go through an 800 number. Advisor clients whose advisor has a real working relationship with the resort have different escalation paths that can resolve issues faster if something goes wrong during their stay or travels.

The fifth question is the production tier. Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club recognizes agencies based on sustained booking volume across three tiers: Elite, Platinum Elite, and Diamond Elite. Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite is the highest level and is awarded only to agencies that meet Sandals' required production threshold for that tier.

What the Credential Difference Means For You:

Rivage Travel has held Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite status for four consecutive years and was recognized by Sandals Resorts International as the #1 Sandals travel agency in the United States and in the Southeast at the most recent STAR Awards ceremony held at Sandals Saint Vincent.

At this production level, agencies develop working familiarity with room inventory, category quirks, renovation timelines, and resort features that advisors booking fewer annual reservations do not accumulate at the same pace. The difference shows up in the specificity of room locations, the accuracy of pre-trip briefings, and the depth of knowledge brought to the first planning call.

"The Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite credential reflects how many clients have trusted us with their vacations," Patton says. "Over 15 years, that kind of volume produces a different level of operational knowledge than any training program provides."

For those looking for the best Sandals Travel Agent, Rivage Travel offers complimentary consultations for couples and families planning Sandals or Beaches vacations.

ABOUT RIVAGE TRAVEL

Rivage Travel is a boutique travel consultancy founded by Jonathan and Angela Patton, based in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency specializes exclusively in Sandals and Beaches Resorts and has booked more than 2,800 Sandals and Beaches vacations, and has over 15 years of experience in the Caribbean. Rivage Travel has held Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite status for four consecutive years and has been recognized by Sandals Resorts International as its top Sandals travel agency in the United States and the Southeast.

Planning consultations are available at no charge.

More information is available at https://www.rivagetravel.com/best-sandals-travel-agent

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.