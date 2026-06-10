As World Cup Starts, Book Explores What Soccer Teaches About Other Areas of Life

The Soccer of Success by Ciarán McArdle. Ciarán McArdle, author of The Soccer of Success. Forbes Books, the exclusive book publisher of Forbes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the planet’s greatest soccer players gather in the United States for the FIFA World Cup, Americans may learn that the world’s most popular sport holds lessons that apply beyond the playing field.Ciarán McArdle, the CEO and co-founder of XL Soccer World , explains why that is so in his book “ The Soccer of Success : How the Beautiful Game Can Help You Achieve Goals in Business and Life,” published by Forbes Books.“The habits that allow a soccer player to excel are the same that allow an entrepreneur to reach the top or a parent to raise a great kid,” McArdle writes. “The same commitment to constant improvement that allows a young talent to become an all-star also allows a salesperson to outsell their entire department and a middle-aged person to get in shape and run a marathon.”In his book, McArdle provides readers a step-by-step guide to creating a personal playbook for success. His lessons are especially timely now as the World Cup begins June 11 and continues through June 19, with games scheduled in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. McArdle draws on pivotal moments and star players from previous World Cups to drive home many of his points.For example, in discussing the importance of building high-performing teams in business or other endeavors, McArdle points to Lionel Messi, who arrived at the 2022 World Cup with an impressive individual resume that lacked one important achievement. Messi had never won at the national team level.He and his Argentina team changed that, claiming the World Cup title four years ago, but only because Messi was surrounded by skilled teammates who contributed at critical moments.“In other words,” McArdle writes, “arguably Messi’s greatest career achievement was only possible because he had the right team surrounding him.”Other key takeaways from “The Soccer of Success” include:-The drive to perform may be a greater asset than talent in many cases. Talent doesn’t always translate to performance. You can be talented and lazy. But combining modest talent with an immense drive to win is a far greater recipe for sustained success.-Accountability is a necessary component of performance. One of the reasons players feel compelled to perform at all times is the weight of accountability placed on them, not just by themselves, but by others, including their teammates. There is no stronger drive than the thought of letting someone down.-High achievers all have one thing in common: a growth mindset. They believe that hard work and consistent effort lead to relentless, incremental improvement. And that is a formula that can yield enormous results.-No matter how well we plan, we will experience difficulties. Sometimes, even with the best plan, you’ll find yourself down 1-0 before you can blink. Instead of fearing these moments, embrace them. Doing so not only prepares us for the inevitable difficult moments ahead, but it also creates room for more growth.“The Soccer of Success” has drawn praise in the soccer world. Brendan Moylan, co-founder of Soccer.com, says the book is “a rare opportunity to have a great leader allow you to peek into their playbook,” and Michelyne Pinard, a three-time NCAA Division III national championship coach, calls the book “a must-read for any soccer fan who is passionately pursuing excellence in all facets of their life.”About Ciarán McArdleCiarán McArdle is the CEO and co-founder of XL Soccer World and the author of “The Soccer Of Success: How The Beautiful Game Can Help You Achieve Goals In Business & Life.” McArdle’s company operates 10 sports facilities in the U.S. and serves over 3 million visitors annually. He sits on the board of Coaches Across Continents and has received the “40 under 40” and “CEO of the Year” awards from the Orlando Business Journal.

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