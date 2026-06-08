Attorney General Hanaway Announces Partnership With It’s a Penalty To Combat Human Trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, during a press conference, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office has partnered with It’s a Penalty to combat human trafficking ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026™. This campaign brings together leading cities, multinational corporations, non-governmental organizations, local and state governments, and sport ambassadors across three host nations.

“As we host a major international sporting event, we know traffickers will try to exploit the moment. We’re meeting that risk head-on with It’s a Penalty and a united coalition of public and private partners,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Our office continues to lead efforts that protect vulnerable Missourians and bring predators to justice. If you suspect exploitation, report it—your vigilance matters.”

Human trafficking is the second-largest criminal enterprise, affecting an estimated 50 million people globally, with one-third of victims being children. By using the unifying power of sport, It’s a Penalty aims to raise awareness, amplify local support, and ensure vulnerable populations are safe.

This campaign addresses these risks by delivering practical, survivor-centered tools, including educational videos, public awareness materials, reporting mechanisms, industry training for frontline staff, and tailored resources for fans, travelers, and local communities. It’s a Penalty is now scaling across all three host nations in partnership with governments and community organizations.

“The World Cup is one of the most powerful global moments to unite people behind a single purpose. By partnering with leading global brands and championing the voices of international athletes, our campaign will equip millions with the knowledge needed to recognize and help prevent exploitation. Together, we are building a world where major events leave a legacy of protection, not vulnerability,” said Sarah de Carvalho, CEO of It’s a Penalty.

If you are a victim of or have knowledge of a trafficking situation, download the Simply Report App, visit www.SimplyReport.com, or call 1-833-5-BESAFE (1-833-523-7233) available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The press conference announcing this partnership can be viewed at Attorney General Hanaway’s Facebook page.

The PSA from It’s a Penalty can be viewed here.