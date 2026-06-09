CONSUMER ALERT: New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Warns New Yorkers to Beware of Scams Leading Up to 2026 FIFA World Cup

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning sports fans to stay vigilant and beware of scammers leading up to the FIFA World Cup. Major events attract sports fans worldwide and they also attract scammers. Common scams include fake tickets, counterfeit ticket sales, phishing attempts, travel scams, fake merchandise stores, fake giveaways aimed at stealing personal data, and fake streaming websites.

“As visitors descend from around the world with plenty of enthusiasm for their favorite team, it is also a time to be aware that scammers are looking to get ahead of the game and get easy money from unsuspecting fans, willing to pay higher prices,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “As the FIFA World Cup is ready to start, millions of soccer buffs are ready to create memories that last a lifetime, and the Division of Consumer Protection reminds New Yorkers and visitors alike to follow these tips to enjoy this great world-wide event away from bad actors attempting to steal your money or personal information.”

TIPS TO AVOID SCAMS:

Pay attention to phishing attempts: Phishing attempts and digital scams often surge around major sporting events as scammers exploit heightened public interest, urgency, and emotional engagement. Phishing emails, calls, websites or texts often masquerade as official organizers to steal personal information, login credentials, or banking details. Scammers use phishing communications that commonly feature fake ticket sites, fake travel deals, malicious streaming services and promises of a fake prize, sweepstakes or lottery wins. To avoid phishing, always verify the source and never click suspicious links, download unexpected attachments, or provide personal information in response to unsolicited requests.

Buy event tickets from official sources: Check out the official major sporting organization’s website (FIFA) for information on how to buy tickets. Scammers may also create fake websites that look like official ones, so always check if it’s a legitimate website by reviewing the URL, the company’s contact information, and the website’s privacy policy. Scammers often use misleading characters and arrangements in their URL to resemble legitimate looking websites. Remember to confirm that the website’s URL matches the company’s name and that there are no unusual spellings.

Watch out for fake tickets: Scammers deceive unsuspecting consumers with nonexistent tickets that are promoted on social media, fake websites and online marketplaces like Craigslist, Ebay, Facebook Marketplace and Instagram. They may even send you convincing looking screenshots, barcodes or confirmation emails. Watch out for resellers who request payment from outside an official ticket platform.

Only buy resold tickets through official platforms: Many official ticket sales agents now offer resale options as well. Reputable ticketing platforms have built-in systems that allow resellers to list and transfer digital tickets within the platform, as well as facilitate payment transfers. Unverified sources can be risky.

Verify the seller: Research the seller and check for reviews and their reputation online. Check for a physical address and phone number. A legitimate seller will have a real address and a phone number where you can contact them. Also, verify the ticket details. Ensure the ticket details, such as the event name, date, and time, match the official event information. If you are not buying directly from the venue, check to see if the seller is a licensed ticket reseller by visiting our website. Licensed ticket resellers are required to disclose they are licensed on their website. You can also look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers member resale company, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate.

Beware of low prices and added fees: Don’t let the excitement of finding a good deal on a ticket cloud your judgment. Federal law prohibits unfair and deceptive junk fees for tickets and short-term housing. Scammers may set up fake travel booking services, hotel websites, and group packages that take advantage of high demand for accommodation. Use only reputable, official channels to book your travel, scrutinize suspiciously low prices, and avoid direct wire transfers to unknown individuals. Make sure to research the average prices being charged for the event and surrounding hotels and be careful to ensure that no extra fees are added during your transaction. Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. To report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission, visit ReportFraud.FTC.gov.

Consider paying with a credit card: Credit cards generally offer more protection than other payment methods like debit cards and payment apps if you ever need to dispute a charge. Scammers often want you to pay with payment apps, prepaid gift cards or cash since these payment methods are untraceable and may not allow you to stop payment or reverse a transaction.

Transportation: The high cost of public transportation to and from MetLife Stadium is a prime opportunity for scammers to take advantage of fans looking for a lower price. If you see a deal on public transportation ticket prices, it could be a scam. Always be sure to buy your transportation tickets from official NJ Transit sources or through the NYNJ FIFA World Cup Host Committee’s shuttle service. Fans with valid match tickets are encouraged to take advantage of this low-cost option to travel to the NYNJ Stadium while tickets are available by purchasing shuttle tickets here.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.