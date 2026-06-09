Durham School Services Accelerates Growth Through Partnership with the Alhambra Unified School District in California

To Serve Alhambra Unified School District Students for the Next Five Years

We can’t wait to meet all the families we’ll be serving and start this exciting new journey with the Alhambra Unified School District – safely and reliably.” — Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services

ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alhambra Unified School District has selected Durham School Services as its student transportation provider for its renowned reputation of safe and dependable service. Durham will begin serving the school district this summer with a five-year partnership that will extend through June of 2031. Having previously served the district over a decade ago, Durham looks forward to supporting the Alhambra community once again.Durham currently serves 340 schools in California and most recently announced another partnership with the Val Verde Unified School District , further proving its status as one of the most trusted student transportation providers in California and across North America.“Alhambra Unified School District is looking forward to rekindling our relationship with Durham School Services,” said Tara Baldridge, Alhambra Unified School District, Transportation Manager. “We hope to establish a strong working relationship.”Durham will provide transportation for a total of 30 special education (SPED) routes for the district. The fleet of 32 buses will come equipped with top-of-the-line operational and safety technology such as Samsara’s AI-powered dash cameras to improve driver responsiveness and safety along each route, and Zonar’s fleet management platform for real-time GPS tracking and pre and post trip safety inspections – giving parents, school district staff, and the community peace of mind while students are transported to and from school.Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services, shared, “This collaboration with the Alhambra Unified School District is another significant step forward in the trajectory of our Company’s growth plans and expanding our support to more school districts. It is also especially meaningful when you look back on Durham’s history and learn that we started all the way back in 1917 specializing in special education transportation in California.”Wertner also touched on the team’s preparation for the upcoming school year, “Our team has already hit the ground running with preparations and are working diligently with the district to ensure we’ll be ready when the next school year rolls around. We can’t wait to meet all the families we’ll be serving and start this exciting new journey with the Alhambra Unified School District – safely and reliably.”-END-As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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