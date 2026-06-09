J. David Tax Law Opens Chicago Office for IRS and State Tax Debt Resolution

J. David Tax Law J. David Tax Law Chicago Office

Experienced tax attorneys open local Chicago office to represent Cook County taxpayers facing collection actions.

We established our Chicago office because local taxpayers deserve direct, immediate legal advocacy. Our firm steps in between our clients and tax authorities to halt aggressive collection actions.” — Jonathan David Sooriash, CEO and Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. David Tax Law has opened a new office in Chicago, Illinois. Located at 939 W North Ave, Suite 750, the location provides legal representation for taxpayers facing federal and state tax debt.The J. David Tax Law Chicago office represents individuals and businesses dealing with tax collection actions such as wage garnishments and bank levies. The legal team includes licensed tax attorneys and support staff. They work directly with the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue to resolve tax disputes."Receiving an IRS levy or a wage garnishment notice is a terrifying experience that can disrupt a family's livelihood overnight," said Jonathan David Sooriash, CEO and Founder of J. David Tax Law. "We established our Chicago office because local taxpayers deserve direct, immediate legal advocacy. Our firm steps in between our clients and tax authorities to halt aggressive collection actions. We often stop wage garnishments within 48 hours and resolve their tax debt so they can move forward with their lives."The firm handles tax resolution matters like installment agreements (payment plans), Offers in Compromise (OIC), and tax audit defense. The firm handles tax resolution matters like installment agreements (payment plans), Offers in Compromise (OIC), and tax audit defense. While the lawyers primarily focus on tax debt resolution, they also provide general tax preparation services.Jonathan David Sooriash leads the firm with 15 years of legal experience. The legal industry recognizes his practice through several specific honors. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell Platinum Client Champion Award. Martindale Hubbell's Platinum Client Champion Award is a highly exclusive annual recognition given to attorneys who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to client service, as evidenced by exceptional verified client reviews. Less than 1% of all attorneys qualify for this award.He also holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Award. The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Award is the highest peer rating standard an attorney can achieve. It signifies that a lawyer’s peers and judges rank them at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards.Furthermore, Sooriash received the Avvo Clients' Choice Award. The Avvo Clients' Choice Award is an annual honor recognizing attorneys in the Avvo legal directory who provide exceptional service. It highlights lawyers who maintain an outstanding track record of client satisfaction based directly on publicly shared reviews. He also maintains a 10.0 Justia Lawyer Rating for 2025. Visit J. David Tax Law Awards and Recognition to learn more about the firm's professional achievements.The firm has over four decades of collective experience. It has represented thousands of clients nationwide to resolve substantial tax liabilities. The new physical presence at 939 W North Ave establishes a local resource for taxpayers requiring representation in Cook County and the surrounding metropolitan areas.Taxpayers interested in learning more about the services available at the new Chicago office, please call or visit jdavidtaxlaw.com About J. David Tax LawJ. David Tax Law is a national tax law firm representing individuals and businesses in tax debt disputes with the IRS and state tax agencies.Media Contact:Media RelationsJ. David Tax Law939 W North Ave, Suite 750Chicago, IL 60642(312) 635-5250hello (at) jdavidtaxlaw (dot) com

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