Legislature Sends Outdoor Drinking, Extended Last Call Bill to Governor Ahead of Historic Summer

With a landmark summer on the horizon, the Massachusetts Legislature has approved a bill to let communities create outdoor drinking districts and keep bars and restaurants open an hour later than usual.

Both measures are opt-in, requiring individual cities and towns to authorize them locally before taking effect.



Under the bill, municipalities could designate outdoor areas, including streets and public parks, where residents and visitors may consume alcohol, provided their drinks are purchased from a licensed establishment within the zone.

The bill would also give municipalities the option to extend permissible service hours by one hour at bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and any other establishment licensed for on-premises consumption—up to a maximum of 3 a.m.

Both provisions would expire before August begins.

“This summer, the world is coming to Massachusetts — from the World Cup, to the Tall Ships, to America's 250th birthday,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “We want visitors to stay, celebrate, and soak it all in, and extending last call gives our businesses the opportunity to make the most of this extraordinary moment. This pilot is a chance for us to see firsthand how thoughtful, targeted flexibility in our liquor laws can benefit our economy and our communities. If this summer shows what we believe it will, I hope it opens the door to a broader conversation about modernizing these laws for the long term. I applaud Chair Finegold and Senator Cyr for making this happen, and appreciate Speaker Mariano and our colleagues in the House for their collaboration in moving this forward so swiftly.”

“With the World Cup and 250th anniversary celebrations slated to take place in Massachusetts this summer, this pilot program won’t just allow us to better understand the one hour last call extension, it will also ensure that businesses are able to take advantage of the influx of visitors – creating a better experience for everyone,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank my colleagues in the House, and our partners in the Senate, for recognizing that this summer is the right moment for this legislation.”

“The World Cup is coming to town, and for once, we're not turning in early,” said Senator Barry R. Finegold (D-Andover), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. ‘This bill gives businesses statewide the chance to thrive during the busiest months of the year — and gives our communities more ways to enjoy them.”

“Extending serving hours through this legislation will help enhance the exciting summer activities that will be occurring all across the Commonwealth. By making these changes, it will create a fun atmosphere for residents and tourists alike, and will enhance the economy for all our residents,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Speaker Mariano, Chair Fiola, and all my House colleagues for their support of this critical initiative.”

“I’ve said for years that Massachusetts has a ‘fun’ problem, so I am delighted to see the Legislature pass this bill to bring some much-needed conviviality to our summer,” said Senator Julian Cyr (D-Provincetown). “With scores of visitors set to descend on the Commonwealth, this simple change sends the clear message that we’re ready to make the most out of an unforgettable summer. Let’s show the world that we truly do know how to have a good time in Massachusetts. Cheers!”

“This legislation can help create vibrant, welcoming destinations while generating economic activity for restaurants, bars, retailers, and tourism-related businesses who choose to participate,” said Representative Carole A. Fiola (D-Fall River), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. “Summer 2026 presents a unique opportunity for Massachusetts. With international visitors expected throughout the region for FIFA World Cup events and celebrations surrounding America’s 250th anniversary, and the return of Tall Ships to the Boston Harbor, communities across the Commonwealth will have an opportunity to showcase their downtowns, waterfronts, cultural districts, restaurants, and small businesses. This bill could help capture economic opportunity for Massachusetts while celebrating this historic tournament that only happens every four years around the world.”

Having been passed by both chambers of the legislature, the legislation now goes to Governor Healey for her signature.