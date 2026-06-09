Minister Foley welcomes new review highlighting the social benefits of funding for Parent and Toddler Groups

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley today welcomed the publication of a new review which highlights the benefits of Government funding for parent and toddler groups.

The Parent and Toddler Group grants support weekly meet-ups for hundreds of parents, guardians, grandparents, childminders, and young children across the country.

In 2024, almost 400 parent and toddler groups received grants worth €912 on average to support their work.

The independent review of the Parent and Toddler Group Initiative found that it delivers important social and parenting support for many families, and represents significant value for money.

Minister Foley said:

“I am pleased to be able to support the valuable work of the Parent and Toddler groups. It is heartening to read in this report about parents and children alike making new friends through the groups and learning from each other. The groups have a welcoming, relaxed, friendly, warm, and inclusive atmosphere.”

Some of the feedback gathered from parents as part of the review was as follows:

“I enjoy chatting with the parents. It helps me know I am not by myself, and if you are going through hard times.” [Mother]

“You hear what other parents have gone through with teething or other things and other parents tell you that will pass and you come back the next week and say ‘you were right’!” [Father]

“I think the buggy walking group helps people post-birth navigate that window getting out actually and getting fresh air exercise. You know, it's all those things that kind of help lift your mood like as well.” [Mother]

“It gives you a better sense of community and it would give you the confidence to pop into the town and the local library and you might bump into people you know from here (group).” [Father]

“I go to all the groups around with my grandson. I mind him three days a week and it is good to have something on in the morning and then you just have the afternoon. He likes playing with the other kids.” [Grandmother and childminder]

“Maybe slightly later down the line, but we did get a social outlet from it as well. How many times did we meet up on a Saturday? Do you remember those meetups we would do coffees we used to go to each other's houses and the kids.” [Mother]

The review was undertaken by Sandra Roe Research on behalf of the Department of Children, Disability and Equality. It examined the operation and impact of the grant initiative based on face to face consultations with members of parent and toddler groups, national data and surveys.

The review highlighted the important role that parent and toddler groups play in strengthening community connections and integration, offering an accessible, low-cost support at a time when parents and caregivers can feel quite isolated.

It stated: “Overall, the Parent and Toddler Group Grants Initiative represents very good value for money, is meeting the objectives of the scheme as well as the social and parenting support needs of parents and children and is an important infrastructure and support systems for many families in their community.”

While there were generally more mothers than fathers attending groups, the review heard that fathers felt welcome and comfortable attending groups with their young children. They stated that improved paternity leave for fathers had helped facilitate them to attend groups.

Alongside these benefits, the review identified a number of challenges faced by parent and toddler groups, including rising rent and insurance costs, administrative demands and finding volunteers to support the operation of the groups.

Minister Foley said:

“The findings of this review underscore the importance of Parent and Toddler Groups in creating a sense of connection for people with their community. These groups have developed friendships between the parents and guardians, and provided a range of activities for children, including arts and crafts, story time, music and singing. There are valuable recommendations in this review which give us an opportunity to further strengthen the supports for Parent and Toddler groups.”

Full details on the review of the Parent and Toddler Group Grants Initiative can be found online here.