Outdoor Yoga returns to Annes Grove Gardens this summer

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce the return of Outdoor Yoga to Annes Grove Gardens, Co. Cork. Join Christine every Sunday morning in June, July, and August at 10am for a rejuvenating outdoor yoga session in the picturesque Annes Grove Gardens. This beautiful setting offers the perfect opportunity to breathe, stretch, and reconnect with nature. All levels are welcome to attend, so make sure to bring your yoga mat. After the session, enjoy a leisurely stroll through the beautifully maintained gardens. Don't miss this opportunity to refresh your mind, body and spirit in the beauty of Annes Grove Gardens.

Annes Grove Gardens will also offer free admission on the first Friday of each month during the 2026 season. For more information on each event please see heritageireland.ie or learn about Annes Grove Gardens at heritageireland.ie/annes-grove-gardens. Price: €4 Booking: on site If you would like to speak with a nominated spokesperson on the event, please contact pressoffice@opw.ie to arrange. For further information please contact pressoffice@opw.ie Follow us on Twitter @opwireland Follow us on Facebook @opwireland Follow us on Instagram @opwireland Follow us on LinkedIn @Office of Public Works

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