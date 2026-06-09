Palmetto Moon Makes Missouri Debut with Branson Store Opening

Branson has been on our radar for a long time, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Palmetto Moon to Missouri.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is heading to the Show-Me State for the first time, announcing the opening of its newest location at Tanger Outlets Branson (300 Tanger Boulevard, Suite 109, Branson, MO 65616), with a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2026.The Branson location marks Palmetto Moon’s first store in Missouri and its entry into a 10th state, a significant milestone for the rapidly growing Southern lifestyle brand. Branson is a natural fit for Palmetto Moon — a destination city that draws millions of visitors each year to Silver Dollar City, the lake, outdoor adventures, and its iconic historic downtown. With a customer base that mirrors the family-oriented, experience-driven shoppers Palmetto Moon has long called its own, Branson represents exactly the kind of community where the brand thrives.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family. Shoppers can expect a wide selection of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and seasonal favorites that celebrate Southern pride and everyday adventure.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow event updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share reminders, sneak peeks, and details leading up to opening day.“Branson has been on our radar for a long time, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Palmetto Moon to Missouri,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “Branson is one of the most beloved family destinations in the country, and the people who visit and call this area home are exactly who we built this brand for. We’re proud to plant our first Missouri flag here and look forward to becoming a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike.”Inside the new store, customers will discover favorite lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, and Turtlebox, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor. The Branson location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of Missouri, giving Tigers fans a new destination to show their Mizzou pride while exploring everything Tanger Outlets Branson has to offer.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with 55+ locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Missouri. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Branson location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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