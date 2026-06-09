CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Set to Reach $28.27 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing importance of safety and preparedness against hazardous threats has drawn significant attention to the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) security sector. As governments and organizations worldwide seek to strengthen their defenses, the market for CBRN security technologies and solutions is experiencing remarkable growth. Here, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key factors shaping this vital industry.

Current and Projected Market Size of the CBRN Security Market

The CBRN security market has demonstrated substantial expansion in recent years. It is predicted to rise from $20.87 billion in 2025 to $22.33 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the past period has been fueled by increased government spending on preparedness and response capabilities for chemical and biological threats. Additionally, more widespread use of detection and monitoring technologies for radiological and nuclear hazards, along with growth in specialized training and safety services, has supported this uptrend. Expansion of emergency infrastructure for large-scale decontamination efforts and a global focus on counterterrorism are also driving demand for advanced CBRN security solutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum and reach $28.28 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising adoption of AI-enabled detection and identification systems that allow for faster threat assessment. Increasing investments in integrated safety platforms that provide real-time monitoring and incident response are also significant contributors. Moreover, enhanced cross-border cooperation and procurement initiatives focused on CBRN protection technologies, growing demand for advanced protective equipment in high-risk industries, and the emergence of next-generation sensors and autonomous systems are shaping the market’s future. Key trends include the use of AI-driven threat detection, IoT-enabled CBRN sensors, robotics for handling hazardous materials, simulation-based emergency response training, and eco-friendly decontamination solutions.

Understanding the Scope of CBRN Security

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats are collectively referred to as CBRN. The domain of CBRN security encompasses the tools, technologies, and strategies designed to counteract these threats. The aim of CBRN security is to support nations in managing and recovering from CBRN incidents, thereby preventing widespread societal disruption and minimizing casualties.

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Primary Drivers Behind the Expansion of the CBRN Security Market

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the CBRN security market is the increasing threat of terrorism worldwide. Terrorism involves using or threatening violence to instill fear for political or social objectives. Implementing CBRN security enhances border and customs control, helps safeguard key international instruments, and plays a critical role in preventing CBRN terrorism. It also aids in detecting illegal trafficking of CBRN weapons and materials.

For instance, data from February 2024 by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), an Australian think tank, highlights a worrying rise in terrorism-related fatalities globally, which increased to 8,352 in 2023 from 6,823 in 2022. This growing menace is a significant force driving the demand for CBRN security technologies and solutions.

Regional Growth Patterns in the CBRN Security Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global CBRN security market. However, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region within the market over the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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