Fintech and Banking Industry Veteran Bryan Clagett Joins Centergy Solutions Board of Directors

Logo of Centergy Solutions Bryan Clagett Headshot

Clagett brings more than 30 years of experience across banking, credit unions, fintech, digital banking, and financial services innovation.

HARAHAN, LA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centergy Solutions, a leading provider of digital lending and consumer engagement technology for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Bryan Clagett to its Board of Directors.

Clagett brings more than 30 years of experience across banking, credit unions, fintech, digital banking, and financial services innovation. He is widely recognized throughout the financial services industry as a strategic advisor, board member, and is a respected industry voice on digital transformation. His career includes executive leadership roles with Geezeo, Moven, StrategyCorps, and numerous high-growth fintech organizations focused on consumer engagement, digital banking, financial wellness, and growth strategy.

He currently advises a range of fintech, banking, and technology companies and has become a trusted voice on digital transformation, AI adoption, customer engagement, and the future of financial services. As a member of the Board of Directors, Clagett will provide strategic guidance as Centergy continues to expand its product portfolio and market presence.

“Centergy Solutions is solving an increasingly important challenge for financial institutions,” said Clagett. “Consumers now begin most major financial decisions digitally and long before speaking with a lender. Centergy’s platform strategy positions banks and credit unions to engage earlier, create smarter lending experiences, and compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving market.”

“Bryan’s experience across banking, fintech, and strategic growth initiatives makes him an outstanding addition to our board,” said Ed Bourgeois, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Centergy Solutions. “His deep understanding of digital transformation, consumer engagement, and emerging technologies will help guide our continued expansion and product innovation efforts.”

The appointment comes as Centergy Solutions is looking to significantly increase its historical 20 - 30% annual growth as it expands its platform strategy beyond automotive lending into home lending, financial wellness, and consumer decisioning solutions. The company serves more than 300 financial institutions across 43 states.

About Centergy Solutions

Centergy Solutions provides digital engagement and lending technology that helps credit unions and community banks connect with consumers earlier in the financial decision-making process, keeping them engaged and driving them deeper into the lending funnel. Through its patented digital engagement platform and integrated suite of solutions, including Auto Link, Home Link, and CalcuLink, the company enables financial institutions to deliver vehicle research, home search, financial calculators, lending opportunities, and consumer insights directly through their digital channels.

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