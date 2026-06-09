Effective immediately, I am proud to announce the new CEO of artiusID.dev. Dr. Abshire's military service is admirable.

Dr. Abshire new CEO of artiusID.dev” — David Johnson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEartiusID.dev Announces Immediate CEO TransitionartiusID.dev today announced that Dr. Michael Frederick Marcotte, Chairman of the Board, President, and Secretary of artiusID.dev, has, effective immediately, removed Peter Stridh as Chief Executive Officer and appointed Dr. Abshire as Chief Executive Officer.This leadership transition has been overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders of artiusID.dev.The company will continue forward under Dr. Abshire’s leadership with a renewed focus on execution, governance, shareholder value, and long-term strategic growth. The company also recognizes and appreciates Dr. Abshire’s admirable military service.About artiusID.devartiusID.dev is committed to advancing secure identity, trust infrastructure, and technology solutions for the modern digital economy.Media Contact:[Dave Johnson][catch-all@artiusglobalgroup.com][N/A]

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