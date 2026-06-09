FASHION & RETAIL: SARNO DISPLAY REACHES A 50% EXPORT SHARE FOLLOWING NEW YORK SUCCESS

Exports now account for 50% of total revenue. France, the United States, and Germany are the key target markets.

The response from the American market has been extraordinary, confirming that our path toward internationalization and innovation at the point of sale is the right one,” — Cristian Paravano Ceo Sarno Display

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarno Display, a leading company in the design and manufacturing of visual merchandising and retail solutions, is accelerating its internationalization strategy.Buoyed by the success of its recent participation in the industry event Italy on Madison 2026 in New York, the company has consolidated its presence overseas, with exports now accounting for 50% of its global turnover.The recent New York showcase has confirmed the high appreciation for Italian design and "know-how" within the overseas retail market. Indeed, the United States is firmly positioned among the company’s strategic markets, alongside France and Germany, which currently lead the ranking of export destinations for Sarno Display."The response from the American market has been extraordinary, confirming that our path toward internationalization and innovation at the point of sale is the right one," stated the company, represented by CEO Cristian Paravano. "Our 50% export share demonstrates a structural solidity that allows us to engage with the world's largest international brands, ensuring high-quality standards and deep customization."Sarno Display’s expansion plan for the coming months includes further strengthening commercial partnerships in these three key markets, with a particular focus on sustainable and digital display solutions—assets increasingly in demand by global luxury and mass-market brands.

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