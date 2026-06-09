GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer interest in womenswear sourced from specialist independent retailers continues to grow across the United Kingdom, with shoppers increasingly seeking labels that offer distinctive design identities and consistent fabric quality. This pattern has supported demand for international fashion brands that operate outside mainstream retail distribution, making independent boutiques a significant channel for reaching UK customers.Charles Vermont is an independent womenswear retailer operating a physical store and online shop with delivery available across the United Kingdom. The retailer carries a curated portfolio of international labels, each selected on the basis of fabric quality, construction, and design approach.The Dolcezza clothing collection is among the core labels stocked. Dolcezza is a Canadian womenswear brand whose designs are developed in partnership with artists from around the world, with original artwork applied to tops, dresses, jackets, and separates produced using natural fabrics. Charles Vermont holds one of the most extensive Dolcezza ranges available through any UK retailer. Frank Lyman Clothing is also part of the current range, a label recognised for its unique styles, bold colours, prints, and additional detailing. The collection spans dresses, tops, jackets, trousers, and jumpsuits, catering to both everyday and occasion dressing.The third label is Frandsen Clothing , a Danish brand specialising in women's outerwear. Designed in Denmark, Frandsen produces jackets and coats that combine Scandinavian aesthetic sensibility with practical, weather-appropriate construction.Together these labels reflect a retail approach centred on giving UK shoppers access to international womenswear that is not readily available through high street or department store channels. Collections are updated seasonally in line with each brand's release schedule.For further information on Charles Vermont's womenswear collections, visit https://www.charlesvermont.co.uk/

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