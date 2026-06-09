GoodBed Launches AI Assistant to Help Consumers Pick the Right Mattress

“GoodBot” helps shoppers navigate personalized quiz results, compare options, and gain deep insights from GoodBed’s dataset of over 1,000 evaluated mattresses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodBed today announced the launch of GoodBot, an AI-powered assistant designed to help consumers better understand and navigate mattress recommendations based on their individual needs.Integrated directly into GoodBed’s mattress matching quiz results, GoodBot allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive guidance tailored to their specific preferences and matches.“Consumers aren’t just looking for recommendations – they’re looking for clarity,” said Mike Magnuson, founder of GoodBed. “GoodBot helps translate complex product information into something that’s immediately accessible and actionable.”Enhancing Personalized Recommendations with Expert AdviceGoodBed’s quiz platform generates rich, personalized results for each user, including match scores and individualized pros and cons for each product – as well as detailed supporting articles, side-by-side comparisons, and search tools. GoodBot is designed to help users efficiently navigate that wealth of information and take the next step.With GoodBot, users can:• Ask follow-up questions about their quiz results and recommendations• Understand the trade-offs between different mattress options• Explore comparisons with other products they may be considering• Discover how to further refine their options• Identify products available locally through participating retailersThe assistant acts as a guide, helping users navigate a complex decision without replacing the underlying methodology.Built on Structured, Proprietary DataUnlike most AI tools that rely on broad, unstructured internet data, GoodBot is built exclusively on GoodBed’s proprietary dataset – which includes standardized product information, editorial insights, and testing results for over 1,000 mattresses.This foundation is designed to ensure both consistency and reliability in the responses users receive.A More Reliable Approach to AI in the Mattress CategoryFor mattress shoppers, this distinction is particularly important. In the mattress category, much of the content available to general-purpose AI systems consists of manufacturer marketing claims or pay-to-play review placements rather than objective product assessments. Because these systems do not reliably distinguish promotional claims from evidence-based evaluation, they are prone to deliver recommendations that can be factually inaccurate.By excluding such sources and relying solely on GoodBed’s structured, standardized assessments, GoodBot delivers more accurate and dependable responses based on measured product performance. Importantly, this design also reflects a more transparent and ethical approach to AI – one built on proprietary, independently developed information.“In this category, data quality matters, and high-quality information is only a small fraction of what’s available,” said Magnuson. “By building on standardized information that we’ve developed and validated, we’re able to provide guidance based on real product differences that align with individual needs.”Designed to Complement the GoodBed Matching AlgorithmGoodBot works alongside GoodBed’s industry-first matching system, which identifies the best overall fit for each user by balancing dozens of factors.“Our goal is to make a complex decision feel simple,” said Mike Magnuson. “We help consumers cut through the noise, focus on the options that are most relevant to them, and understand exactly why those products are a good fit. And for those who want to go deeper, GoodBot makes it easy to explore the details – answering questions and providing additional context in a simple, conversational way.”GoodBot is now available as part of the GoodBed quiz experience at GoodBed.com Key Takeaways• GoodBot is an AI assistant that helps users interpret their quiz results and get whatever additional answers they need to make a confident purchase decision• Unlike general AI tools, it relies on structured, standardized product data• The bot’s intelligence is built on GoodBed’s proprietary dataset of 1,000+ evaluated mattresses, without reliance on unstructured or commercially influenced external content• The matching system generates recommendations; GoodBot helps users understand and explore them• Users can ask questions and dive deeper into any aspect of their results in a conversational way

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