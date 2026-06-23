The National Veteran-Owned Business Association honors the Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year (VBEOY)

Isabella Pina, President & CEO of Inspired Solutions Inc Kathleen Ford, CEO of scDatacom Joy Baucom, CEO of Diligence Security Group

Honoring Outstanding Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence & Recognizing the Intersection of Veteran's Business Enterprises and Women's Business Enterprises

These Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year winners are a testament to what's possible when service, sacrifice, and entrepreneurial spirit come together.” — Adam McCarty, NaVOBA Associate Director of Strategic Partnerships

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week on June 16th, 2026 the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) proudly hosted the 2026 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprises® of the Year Awards Ceremony during the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Conference in Salt Lake City, UT. Held at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The event united corporate leaders and Women & Veteran’s Business Enterprisesfrom across the nation to honor outstanding achievements among women veteran business owners.Before the announcements of the winners, NaVOBA Vice President of Corporate Relations, Mimi Lohm, surprised Bonnie Finger, Responsible Procurement Lead with Bayer, with the 2026 Corporate Champion Award. Also recognized was Pat Birmingham, with the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award. Pat has been a close associate of NaVOBA since the launch of the Certified Shared Database (CSD). Because of her extensive leadership experience within the military as well as the private and non-profit sectors, she has managed numerous IT projects with efficiency and confidence. It has been our pleasure to work alongside Pat on the CSD to advance opportunities for Veteran's Business Enterprises (VBE) to participate in corporate contracts.NaVOBA President and CEO Matthew Pavelek then began to honor the awardees, noting, “These exceptional women we recognized tonight personify the qualities that make veteran business owners such outstanding suppliers, including perseverance, integrity, and resolve. We're honored to celebrate their stories and highlight the incredible diversity of the brave Americans who have voluntarily and sacrificially served our nation.”NaVOBA is proud to recognize Isabella Pina, President and CEO of Inspired Solutions Inc , as the 2026 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Inspired Solutions Inc is a certified small business delivering IT procurement has grown into a fully integrated partner covering IT products, cybersecurity, logistics, supply chain management, workforce development, engineering, and professional services. Isabella served in the U.S. Army for 21 years starting as as an Automated Logistical Specialist. Climbing through the ranks she became a Sergeant and was later commissioned as an Officer and Army Nurse. Her career culminated as a Robotic Surgery Coordinator, where she led one of the most advanced surgical programs in the Department of Defense. Isabella’s military experience honed her expertise in logistics, supply chain management, and leadership—skills she carried into her business career. Inspired Solutions was built on three core philosophies: invest in people, solve critical challenges, and give back. Under her leadership, the company has become a trusted partner in IT reselling, logistics management, and professional services, helping organizations optimize operations and meet diversity goals.The awards ceremony also highlighted two companies that have demonstrated excellence within their industries with the 2026 Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE)We Love Awards.The first Veteran's Business EnterpriseWe Love Award went to Kathleen Ford. Chief Executive Officer of scDatacom, a family owned, Savannah-based business with deep ties to community and employees. Additionally, they are nationally certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB/WBE), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise (SDVBE) and a Historically Underutilized Small Business (HubZone), and locally certified as a Savannah Small Business Enterprise (SBE). scDataCom is a nationally recognized expert in physical & electronic security systems, specializing in large organizations with complex requirements. They are headquartered in beautiful Savannah, GA and serve a large commercial customer base within our local area as well as public agencies across the nation. Kathleen had a distinguished career with the United States Army Nurse Corps spanning 26 years and numerous varied assignments both stateside and overseas. She is a proven leader in the military healthcare arena; skills include human resource management, establishment/tracking of quality metrics, code and regulatory compliance, leader development, and enterprise strategic development and implementation.The second Veteran's Business EnterpriseWe Love Award went to Joy Baucom, Founder and CEO of Diligence Security Group. Diligence Security Group was build on one principle - protection without compromise. They provide professional security solutions for commercial properties, residential communities, corporate environments, events, and high-risk locations. Their mission is to create safer spaces through a combination of highly trained personnel, advanced surveillance technology, and proactive risk management. Joy served in the US Army from 2003-2009 as an Intelligence Analyst. Joy's experience in the Army and leading her own company has shaped her into the woman she is today - Broadly skilled, dynamic, innovative professional with proven expertise in driving intelligence requirements for protecting assets. She contributes pro-active strategies and earned a reputation as someone who is able to think clearly during times of complex operational activity.The 2026 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterprisesof the Year Awards Reception showcased impactful leadership, resilience, and entrepreneurial excellence rooted in military service. These remarkable women continue to drive innovation and growth across industries, setting a powerful example for all women and veteran-owned businesses nationwide.NaVOBA remains steadfast in its mission to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran and Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises(VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition, and education. To learn more about NaVOBA’s work, visit www.navoba.org

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