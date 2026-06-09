Kasari Consulting Releases Report on 25 Years of Marketing Transformation, 2026 Named ‘The Era of Convergence’

Kasari Unveils Marketing Framework for Businesses to Create Value, Relevance, and Connection in the Modern World

Economics, sociology, and technology are the three signals that inform marketing, coming together like legs on a stool. These signals have not only continued to change—they have converged.” — Kim Baker, Founder and Managing Director at Kasari Consulting

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasari Consulting, a marketing strategy and implementation consultancy, today released its 2026 Marketing Report: The Quiet Transformation Changing How Companies Win , a comprehensive analysis of 25 years of shifts in economics, sociology, and technology; their combined impact on how companies create value, relevance, and connection; and insights for how companies can stay ahead.The report introduces the Kasari Value Relevance Connection (VRC) Framework™, a proprietary insight-driven system designed to help business leaders navigate change, foresee opportunity, and build a lasting competitive advantage. Kasari’s deep analysis of economic cycles, cultural movements, and technological waves using the VRC Framework, along with decades of firsthand industry experience over the past 25 years, informed Kasari’s 2026 marketing outlook for business leaders.According to the report, marketing trends over the last 25 years include:• 2001–2005: Pressure Creates Performance• 2006–2010: Marketing Gets a Seat at the Adult Table• 2011–2015: The Consumer Takes Control and Brands Become Communities• 2016–2020: The Algorithmic Turn• 2021–2025: Uncertainty Rises and Authenticity Responds2026 and beyond has been named "The Era of Convergence" as technology companies continue to drive economic growth and increasingly affect culture. This is a significant shift from previous periods and one that is expected to impact how companies create value, relevance and connection with their customers."We expect the prevailing marketing theme for 2026 and beyond will be driven by the convergence of economics, sociology, and technology, a meaningful dynamic for businesses in the years ahead," said Kim Baker, Founder and Managing Director at Kasari Consulting. “As we reach the halfway point of 2026, we are beginning to see how the next five-year period will be defined. Kasari’s VRC Framework™ is a tool that enables businesses to navigate an ever-changing landscape and be vigilant stewards of their brands.”Access the full report here Kasari ( www.kasariconsulting.com ) is a marketing services consultancy focused on strategy and implementation. Kasari combines decades of senior experience with modern tools, analytics, and contextual intelligence to deliver the greatest impact and value for its clients and guide them through an ever-changing marketplace. Kasari Consulting—where insight meets innovation.

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