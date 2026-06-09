IAM Union Builds Solidarity at 55th CBTU Convention

IAM Union members from across the country joined hundreds of labor leaders, activists, and allies in Atlanta, Ga., for the 55th Annual Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU) Convention, gathering under the theme, “Cherish Our Legacy & Bend to No One.”

The annual convention brought together union members committed to advancing worker justice, strengthening organizing efforts, and building power in communities across North America.

CBTU President Rev. Terrence L. Melvin challenged delegates throughout the convention to continue building worker power through solidarity, action, and engagement. Delegates also heard from influential voices across the labor and civil rights movements, including AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond, AFSCME President Lee Saunders, CWA President Claude Cummings, AFGE President Everett Kelley, and civil rights leader Stacey Abrams.

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IAM National Political and Legislative Director and CBTU Executive Board Member Hasan Solomon addressed delegates with an update on the IAM’s organizing efforts nationwide and urged support for Apple workers in Towson, Md., following Apple’s decision to close the first unionized Apple retail store in the United States while denying workers the same transfer opportunities offered at other closing locations.

CBTU delegates responded by passing a resolution supporting the Apple workers and condemning Apple’s anti-union actions.

“When workers come together across unions and communities, we become a force that employers and politicians can’t ignore,” said Solomon.

“CBTU has always been a critical force in the labor movement because it recognizes that the fight for workers’ rights and civil rights are inseparable,” said IAM Human Rights Director Nicole Fears. “For IAM members, being part of this convention means learning from that legacy, strengthening our solidarity, and bringing back strategies that help us build a stronger, more inclusive union.”

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During CBTU’s Awards Dinner, Solomon was recognized with the 2026 CBTU Award of Distinction, honoring his longstanding and exceptional advocacy for workers and communities.

IAM delegates also participated in workshops covering civic engagement, artificial intelligence and its impact on workers, leadership development, and organizing strategies designed to help unions grow and adapt in a changing economy.

Founded in 1972, CBTU has become one of the most influential voices for Black union members, representing more than 50 international and national unions through 50 chapters across the United States and one in Ontario, Canada.

The IAM remains proud to stand alongside CBTU and all the constituency groups in the fight for dignity, justice, and economic opportunity for all working people.