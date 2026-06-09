GoTab Acquires Fishbowl to Transform Guest Marketing, Loyalty, and Repeat Revenue for Hospitality Operators

Fishbowl by GoTab - Guest Relationship Management

GoTab acquires Fishbowl to help hospitality operators drive repeat visits and build stronger relationships.

GoTab's Fishbowl acquisition reflects our belief that hospitality operators should have the tools to turn guest data into stronger relationships, more repeat visits, and measurable business growth.” — Tim McLaughlin, GoTab CEO and CoFounder

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoTab, the entertainment commerce platform built for dynamic restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and entertainment venues, today announced the acquisition of the Fishbowl guest relationship management platform, one of the hospitality industry’s most established customer data, marketing, and loyalty platforms.For more than two decades, Fishbowl has supported thousands of restaurant and hospitality operators with guest engagement, loyalty, email marketing, and SMS programs that help drive repeat business and long-term customer value. The acquisition brings a large, established customer community with deep roots across the hospitality industry, creating opportunities to further invest in the products, services, and support those operators rely on every day. Existing Fishbowl customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support, with a continued focus on helping restaurant and hospitality brands better understand, engage, and retain their guests.Turning Every Guest Interaction Into a Stronger RelationshipGoTab was founded on the belief that hospitality operators should have access to open, flexible technology that helps them better serve guests while simplifying operations and increasing profitability. Fishbowl extends that vision by adding a proven customer data platform, loyalty solution, and marketing automation engine designed specifically for hospitality.Together, GoTab and Fishbowl connect guest ordering and behavioral data directly to personalized marketing and loyalty programs, helping operators turn every guest interaction into an opportunity to build stronger relationships and drive more repeat business.“This acquisition reflects our belief that hospitality operators should have the tools to turn every guest interaction into a stronger relationship,” said Tim McLaughlin, GoTab CEO and Co-Founder. “Fishbowl has an extraordinary legacy in restaurant marketing and loyalty. By combining Fishbowl’s proven guest relationship management platform with GoTab’s first-party ordering and operational data, we’re giving operators a more powerful way to understand their guests, personalize outreach, and drive measurable revenue growth.”“I am excited to have Fishbowl join forces with GoTab. Together, we share a commitment to helping operators build stronger guest relationships through more personalized experiences,” said Adam Ochstein, Fishbowl CEO.More Powerful Guest Marketing—Without Sacrificing ChoiceGoTab customers will benefit from a deeper integration with Fishbowl’s marketing, loyalty, and customer data platform, enabling them to deliver a more connected, personalized guest experience from reservation to visit and beyond. Key capabilities will include the ability to:Build richer guest profiles based on actual visit behaviorSegment audiences by frequency, spend, preferences, and loyalty statusAutomate personalized email and SMS campaignsLaunch destination-wide loyalty programsMeasure the direct impact of marketing on repeat visits and revenueBecause GoTab captures guest behavior across QR ordering, kiosks, handheld POS, shared tabs, events, and multi-vendor environments, operators can create more targeted and effective marketing programs than traditional POS integrations allow.“Our commitment to being an open platform has not changed and never will,” said Tim McLaughlin. “Operators deserve the freedom to connect GoTab with any modern system that helps them run their business more effectively. Whether they choose Fishbowl or another best-of-breed solution, our goal is to make integration simple and ensure their technology works better together.”That philosophy continues to guide GoTab’s integration strategy. Recently announced integrations with GoZone Wifi, DAVO by Avalara, Tenzo, and Clutch Loyalty reflect GoTab’s ongoing investment in an open ecosystem that gives operators the flexibility to build the technology stack that best fits their business.About GoTabGoTab empowers hospitality operators with a flexible, guest-centric platform designed to enhance guest experience while driving operational efficiency. Featuring an advanced point-of-sale system, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), RFID technology, Self-Ordering Kiosks, and a suite of integrated tools, GoTab helps operators meet their unique needs in an ever-evolving industry. Processing over $1B annually in gross merchandise value (GMV) and operating across 39 U.S. states, Australia and Canada, GoTab is trusted by restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and large venues. Request a demo to learn more.About Fishbowl by GoTabFishbowl is the all-in-one solution that combines the industry’s best Restaurant CRM and CDP, offering in one easy-to-use and even easier-to-integrate Guest Relationship Management platform.

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