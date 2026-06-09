Betty Moon Showcases a Softer Side on 'Hunger Pain,' Now Impacting Independent Radio

Betty Moon - 2026 Shaun Chin 'Strangely Beautiful' EP cover art Betty Moon

With her Strangely Beautiful EP out now, Moon continues to connect through honest, nostalgic, and independent songwriting.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California based singer, songwriter, and producer Betty Moon is continuing the momentum behind her recently released EP Strangely Beautiful with the push of her latest single, "Hunger Pain," now impacting independent and online radio across the US.

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A standout track from the six-song EP, "Hunger Pain" showcases a softer side of Moon's artistic range, blending heartfelt songwriting with the timeless pop and alternative influences that have defined her career for decades. Centered around Moon's acoustic guitar work, the track builds a pulsing, infectious energy that feels inspired by the best of 1990s alternative pop. Following the release of fan favorites including "Want Me To," the single further highlights the emotional depth, vulnerability, and introspection explored throughout Strangely Beautiful.

Originally emerging from Toronto's vibrant music scene and signed to A&M Records during the 1990s, Moon has built an enduring career as an independent artist through her label, Evolver Music. Her music has appeared in television and film productions including Californication, Dexter, The Walking Dead, Teen Mom Young and Pregnant, and Butter, while earning coverage from outlets including Exclaim!, HuffPost, Music Connection, and dozens of others.

With Strangely Beautiful, Moon embraces a new chapter of creative freedom, reflection, and reinvention. As "Hunger Pain" reaches radio audiences nationwide, the track serves as a powerful reminder of her ability to evolve while remaining true to the fearless spirit that has made her a respected voice in independent music.

"Hunger Pain" and the full Strangely Beautiful EP are available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms. Learn more about Betty moon at www.bettymoon.com and at Instagram.com/BettyMoon

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