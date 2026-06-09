Meridian Group International and HPE enter a Global Service Provider Agreement, leading with GreenLake Flex solutions

The agreement enables Meridian and its subsidiaries in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Australia to launch new service offerings using HPE's GreenLake platform.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Group International Inc. today announced the launch of its Global Service Provider partnership with HPE, Inc. to provide GreenLake solutions across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific.The agreement enables Meridian and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Concat AG (Germany), Meridian IT Inc. (U.S.), Meridian IT UK, and Meridian IT Australia, to launch new service offerings with HPE using the GreenLake platform within Meridian’s hosting centers. The agreement will also allow Meridian to aid customers in building out purpose-built, private and hybrid cloud solutions.“We are excited to announce this expanded partnership and the enhanced offerings it enables for our customers. Integrating the GreenLake platform within our private and hybrid cloud hosting centers aligns with our longstanding commitment to provide best-in-class platforms and deliver maximum flexibility and capability,” stated Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International. “By uniting HPE and the GreenLake platform with our IBM Power platforms under a single offering within regional hosting centers across the US, Europe, and Asia, we enable organizations to exercise greater control over data residency, security, and cost management, while maintaining flexibility and fostering innovation.”As enterprises reassess cloud strategies amid rising public cloud costs, virtualization optimization, evolving regulatory requirements, data repatriation, and the need for improved edge AI solutions, hybrid architectures are becoming increasingly common. With this announcement, Meridian and HPE will be positioned to help customers evolve their environments and proactively manage their data better.“The best partnerships are forged on shared conviction, complementary capability, and a willingness to invest ahead of where the market is heading. Meridian is exactly that partner for HPE,” said Andrew Ayres, hybrid cloud GTM and channel leader UKIMEA at HPE. “Meridian has made a serious, multi-continent commitment to GreenLake, and they have done so because we share the same view: the next decade of enterprise infrastructure belongs to thoughtfully designed hybrid estates, where data sovereignty, cost predictability, and regional control are no longer optional. This is the start of an important journey, and we are excited about every mile of it.”About Meridian Group International Inc.Meridian Group International Inc. is an award-winning global managed services provider with more than 45 years of experience delivering secure, reliable IT solutions. Through its subsidiaries in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, Meridian provides cloud, infrastructure, data protection, and managed services to mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide.About HPEHPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, hybrid cloud, and networking to help organizations unlock the full value of their data and accelerate digital transformation. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to modernize IT, improve operational performance, and turn data into actionable insight—driving better outcomes at scale. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com

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