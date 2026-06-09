Video Game Festival 'GCX' Announces Destiny: A Celebration of Game Life in Orlando, Florida

GCX Main Stage Promotional image for Destiny: A Celebration of Game Life at GCX 2026

The convention that was born from the Destiny video game community returns to its roots - honoring 12 years of memories, friendships, and gaming.

GCX was born from this community. From raids you stayed up all night for to fireteams that became friendships that lasted longer than any season. This July, we’re coming full circle together.” — KingGothalion & ProfessorBroman, Co-Founders, GCX

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaming Community Expo (GCX) today announced Destiny: A Celebration of Game Life, a dedicated unofficial community programming experience at GCX 2026 honoring the Destiny franchise as Bungie brings active development to a close. The event takes place July 24–25, 2026 in Orlando, Florida, hosted by GCX founders KingGothalion and ProfessorBroman - two of the creators who built their communities on Destiny and, in doing so, built GCX itself.Where GCX Comes FromIn August 2015, KingGothalion and ProfessorBroman organized a Destiny community meetup in a Tampa bar with just three weeks’ notice and 250 expected. More than 1,000 Guardians showed up. That gathering, informally known as DestinyCon, became GuardianCon through 2019, and finally Gaming Community Expo - a rebrand that signaled GCX’s growth into a destination gaming event for communities of every kind.Eleven years later, GCX is the only vacation-focused gaming event in the world, currently held inside a theme park. But it has never forgotten where it started.“One year after Destiny launched, so did we. This community gave us everything — our audience, our friendships, the foundation this event was built on. When Bungie announced the end of active development, we knew exactly what this July needed to be.”— Ben “ProfessorBroman” Bowman, Co-Founder, GCXDestiny: A Celebration of Game LifeGuardians old and new are invited to GCX 2026 for a community homecoming. The Destiny programming at Main Stage includes:• Sparrow Racing League Tournament: the beloved SRL returns to competitive play on the GCX main stage for one final race• 12-Year Destiny Retrospective: a produced look back at a decade of raids, lore, friendships, and moments that defined a generation of players and creators• Surprise Special Guests: creators and key figures from across the Destiny universe including Brian Villalobos the voice of Lodi in Destiny 2, Brandon O'Neill the voice of Crow and Prince Uldren Sov in Destiny/Destiny 2 and Mara Junot the voice of Ikora Rey in Destiny 2.• Community Memorial Wall: a dedicated physical space for fans to leave tributes, screenshots, and memories from their time in the Destiny universe• Hosted by KingGothalion and ProfessorBroman: the founders who were there at the beginning, together on stage for what they’re calling a homecomingThe Full GCX 2026 ExperienceThe Destiny celebration is one part of a full two-day expo floor. GCX 2026 also features:• 15,000 sq. ft. Tabletop Tavern: featuring Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, tournaments, one-shots, and open play…the largest Tabletop Tavern in GCX history• The Fallout Xperience: a fully immersive Fallout community section created by the Fallout XPerience and Fallout For Hope• The Elder Scrolls Experience: run by the non-profit Adventurers Guild of Giving• Celebrity Meet & Greets, Artist Alley, and the largest independent developer showcase in GCX history• Exclusive After-Hours Party: now included as part of the Premium Pass at over $390 in value, representing a 30% savings rolled directly into the ticket priceCosplay Contest: Summer Vacay ThemeGCX 2026’s cosplay contest invites attendees to honor any character from Destiny, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, or beyond…but with one creative twist: a “Summer Vacation” flair. Any modification, big or small, is welcome.• Grand Prize: Two Park Tickets, courtesy of Rare Drop LLC• 2nd & 3rd Prize: $100 Park Gift Card, courtesy of Rare Drop LLC• Pre-register online or sign up at check-in Friday. Finals take place Saturday morning on the Main Stage.New for 2026: Squad SavingsGCX has introduced group ticket bundles for crews attending together:• 15% off: Friends & Family Bundle (4+ tickets, same type, single order)• 20% off: Large Group Bundle (6+ tickets, same type, single order)Tickets, hotel blocks, park ticket deals, creator passes, and industry badge applications are available at gcxevent.com About GCX Gaming Community ExpoGCX Gaming Community Expo is the only vacation-focused gaming event in the world – a destination where gaming, community, and unforgettable experiences converge at Universal Orlando Resort in 2026. Born from a grassroots meetup for Destiny fans, GCX has grown into a multi-day celebration of gaming culture in its fullest form: tabletop gaming, esports tournaments, creator meetups, cosplay, exclusive reveals, interactive exhibits, and a genuine sense of community that sets it apart from every other event in the space.GCX 2026 takes place July 24–25, 2026 at Universal Orlando Resort, with show hours of 10AM–5PM ET on both days. The event culminates in an exclusive afterparty at Universal Studios Florida on the evening of July 25. Tickets are on sale now. Premium Pass holders receive exclusive access to the after-hours event. When the park closes to the public, the night is yours to enjoy giving you a rare chance to experience your favorite rides and attractions in a completely different way. For full details, tickets, exhibitor applications, creator and industry badges, and sponsorship inquiries, visit gcxevent.com.

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