Phox Health Brings Tech-Enabled Healthcare Logistics to India

Phox Health Expanded to India

Headquartered in Bengaluru and now live across Delhi, Chennai, and Guwahati, Phox Health brings U.S.-proven healthcare logistics to India.

India is exactly where this work needs to happen next. The scale is here. The ambition is here. Most importantly, the patients are here.” — Dr. Amit Gir, CEO and Co-Founder of Phox Health

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phox Health , a healthcare logistics company built to make prescription delivery more transparent, reliable, and patient-centered, has expanded into India with the launch of Phox Health India Founded by Dr. Amit Gir and Puneet Jain , Phox Health combines healthcare-focused software with directly managed logistics operations to improve how medicines move from pharmacies to patients. The company has established its India headquarters in Bengaluru and is already operating across Delhi, Chennai, and Guwahati.The mission is simple: make prescription delivery in India as transparent, reliable, and patient-friendly as patients deserve.The expansion marks a major step in Phox Health’s global growth. In the United States, Phox Health has powered 500,000+ prescription deliveries for leading health systems and pharmacy partners, supporting same-day, specialty, and temperature-sensitive medication delivery.For the founders, the expansion is also deeply personal. Phox Health was built by Dr. Gir, a physician who saw firsthand how delays and uncertainty can affect patient care, and Jain, a technologist with deep roots in India’s technology ecosystem. With Phox Health India, the company is bringing its mission closer to home while applying years of U.S. healthcare logistics experience to India’s evolving pharmacy and healthcare landscape.In India, consumers can track groceries, food orders, and everyday essentials with real-time updates. But when it comes to medicines, especially specialty, high-value, or temperature-sensitive prescriptions, the delivery experience often still depends on vague timelines, limited visibility, and inconsistent handoffs.Phox Health is built to close that gap.“India is home for me, so this is more than a market expansion,” said Puneet Jain, Co-Founder and CTO of Phox Health. “With PhoxOS and TRAX, we are building the operating layer for medicine delivery: one system that gives pharmacies better visibility, patients clearer expectations, and every handoff greater accountability.”At the center of the company’s model is PhoxOS, healthcare logistics software that works alongside TRAX, Phox Health’s directly managed delivery service. Together, they give pharmacies and patients real-time visibility into deliveries, support accountable handoffs, and create a more consistent delivery experience from the pharmacy counter to the patient’s door.Phox Health India is being built around the same operating principles that shaped the company’s work in the United States: transparency, accountable handoffs, sustainable cold-chain practices, and patient experience. The company’s U.S. platform has supported leading health systems and pharmacy partners while maintaining an average patient Net Promoter Score of 90 across deliveries.That same operating discipline is now being adapted for the Indian market.As it scales, Phox Health India is positioned to help pharmacies and healthcare organizations modernize the last mile of specialty medication delivery while improving the experience for patients across the country.About Phox HealthPhox Health provides technology-enabled last-mile logistics infrastructure for healthcare organizations that can’t afford delivery failures. The company’s platform connects pharmacies, health systems, and laboratories with medical courier networks while adding real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and compliance documentation that traditional delivery services don’t offer. Based in Irvine, California, Phox Health serves healthcare organizations across multiple states and has expanded into India with Phox Health India, headquartered in Bengaluru.Learn more at https://phoxhealth.com/ and https://phoxhealth.in/

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