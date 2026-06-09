DEADROOT, FINISH LINE'S NEW 3D METROIDVANIA ACTION-ADVENTURE EXCLUSIVE REVEAL AT THE FUTURE GAME SUMMER SHOWCASE 2026

DeadRoot is Finish Line Game's new 3D Metroidvania Action-Adventure DeadRoot's tiny hero, Kitt, faces big obstacles in this brutal, bug-sized world. DeadRoot channels the weight and momentum of every swing into a ruthless, fast-paced combat experience with satisfying impact.

Finish Line Game's next title, DeadRoot, is a 3D Metroidvania Action-Adventure in a Barbaric Bug-Sized World; Exclusive Reveal at FGS Summer Showcase

DeadRoot is about a tiny hero in a big, brutal world. That contrast is the heart of the game. Beneath the carnage, it's a story about life, death, and the small creatures that get caught in between.” — Daniel Posner, CEO and co-founder of Finish Line Games

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent game development studio Finish Line Games has announced its next title during this year’s Summer Games Fest. The reveal trailer for their new game, DeadRoot, was one of several world premieres during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. DeadRoot is a barbaric medieval action-adventure set in a bug-sized world of underground dungeons and towering ruins. Splatter bug guts and slay colossal bosses as a lone snail warrior, who must draw his sword against overwhelming odds.



DeadRoot follows Kitt, equipped with blade and shell, as he ventures into a fallen kingdom where corrupted rulers have plunged the small creatures into chaos. What were once thriving realms are now infested and crawling with mean bugs, undead creatures, and towering figures that have become cruel and greedy with power. As Kitt journeys deeper into the mysterious world, he uncovers an unsettling truth beneath the roots. DeadRoot channels the weight and momentum of every swing into a ruthless, fast-paced combat experience with satisfying impact.



“We wanted to make a game that hits hard the second you see it,” said Daniel Posner, CEO and co-founder of Finish Line Games. “DeadRoot is about a tiny hero in a big, brutal world, and that contrast is the whole heart of the game. Underneath the conflict and carnage, there’s a really deep story about life, death, and the small creatures that get caught in between.”



DeadRoot is targeting release in 2027 on PC and consoles. For more information on DeadRoot, please wishlist the game on Steam and visit FinishLineGames.com. Follow Finish Line Games on TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and join their Discord.

About Finish Line Games

Founded in 2013 by a team of veteran game developers, Finish Line Games is a Canadian-based independent game studio. The team loves crafting unique, compelling games that make players excited to pick up the controller and lose themselves in the worlds they create. Previous releases include the vehicle combat game Cel Damage HD (2014), the quirky adventure game Maize (2016), the adventure platformer Skully (2020), and the sci-fi Action-RPG Robots at Midnight (2025). For more information, please visit FinishLineGames.com.



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Editor’s Note: Spokesperson interviews and virtual demos for DeadRoot are available upon request.



Additional Resources:

DeadRoot Reveal Trailer: https://youtu.be/6N0ypdRdSEE?si=oXqXOGbKzlH3GALh

Press Kit & Asset Downloads: https://bit.ly/DeadRoot_PressKit

Media Contact

Elizabeth Olson, Indie Angels, on behalf of Finish Line Games

Ebeth.Olson@gmail.com

(650) 302-4776

DeadRoot, Finish Line's New 3D Medtroidvania Action-Adventure, Gets Exclusive Reveal in Future Game Show at Summer Games Fest

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