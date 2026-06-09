Meeting of the Executive Committee
This meeting was held in person at the State Universities Retirement System in Champaign, IL.
The following trustees were present: Dr. Fred Giertz; Mr. Scott Hendrie; Mr. John Lyons, chair; Mr. Collin Van Meter; and Mr. Antonio Vasquez.
Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley & Lardner LLP; Ms. Kelly Carson, Executive Assistant; Ms. Carolyn Clifford of Ottosen DiNolfo Hasenbalg & Castaldo, Ltd.; and Mr. Patrick Sullivan of Featherstun, Gaumer, Stocks, Flynn & Eck, LLP.
Executive Committee roll call attendance was taken: Trustee Giertz, present; Trustee Hendrie, present; Trustee Lyons, present; Trustee Van Meter, present; and Trustee Vasquez, present.
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