Meeting of the Executive Committee

This meeting was held in person at the State Universities Retirement System in Champaign, IL.

The following trustees were present: Dr. Fred Giertz; Mr. Scott Hendrie; Mr. John Lyons, chair; Mr. Collin Van Meter; and Mr. Antonio Vasquez.

Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley & Lardner LLP; Ms. Kelly Carson, Executive Assistant; Ms. Carolyn Clifford of Ottosen DiNolfo Hasenbalg & Castaldo, Ltd.; and Mr. Patrick Sullivan of Featherstun, Gaumer, Stocks, Flynn & Eck, LLP.

Executive Committee roll call attendance was taken: Trustee Giertz, present; Trustee Hendrie, present; Trustee Lyons, present; Trustee Van Meter, present; and Trustee Vasquez, present.