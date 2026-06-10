Antoine Semenyo features in the Ahmad Tea “Preparation is Everything” Campaign Antoine Semenyo features in the Ahmad Tea “Preparation is Everything” Campaign Antoine Semenyo features in the Ahmad Tea “Preparation is Everything” Campaign

Premier League and Ghana International Forward Joins Ahmad Tea to Champion Excellence, Craftsmanship and the Power of Preparation.

We are delighted to welcome Antoine Semenyo to the Ahmad Tea family as our new Brand Ambassador. Antoine’s story is one that perfectly embody our brand story of hard work and continuous improvement.” — Tracey Wakelin, Head of Global Brand Marketing at Ahmad Tea

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Ahmad Tea, one of the world’s leading tea brands, announced the appointment of Premier League and Ghana international footballer Antoine Semenyo as its new Global Brand Ambassador . The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Antoine is preparing to lead the line for his nation.The partnership marks a major milestone for Ahmad Tea as the brand continues to strengthen its connection with consumers across more than 90 countries worldwide. Bringing together one of football’s most exciting talents with a brand renowned for quality, heritage and craftsmanship, the collaboration is rooted in a shared belief that success is built on dedication, discipline and preparation.As part of the collaboration, Semenyo becomes the face of Ahmad Tea ’s new global “Preparation is Everything” campaign, a platform celebrating the commitment, attention to detail and relentless pursuit of excellence that underpin achievement in every aspect of life.The campaign draws a natural parallel between the meticulous preparation required to create Ahmad Tea’s award-winning blends and the dedication needed to perform at the highest level of professional sport.As Global Brand Ambassador, Semenyo will feature prominently across Ahmad Tea’s above-the-line and below-the-line communications, including television advertising, digital and social media campaigns, retail activations, experiential events, on-pack promotions and international public relations activity. Later in 2026, the frontman will also star in the campaign’s launch television commercial, which explores the role preparation plays in achieving excellence both on and off the pitch.Antoine Semenyo said: "I grew up in London, so of course I love my tea. Having a brew and a chat - you know? There is no better brand than Ahmad Tea, the taste is what makes it and I love that the brand has a great story. It really is inspiring and I’m proud to be working alongside them. There are so many different types of tea as well and it is all done sustainably which is important. One of their important messages is that preparation is everything. They are talking about making their tea and in that is a message that I live by in my career: You have to be ready. That is not just on the day of a game in terms of eating the right foods, having your kit ready but also in how you prepare in the week. Training properly, recovering, eating right, studying your opponents, reflecting - giving time for things to breathe, brewing the plan of action. I think that is where we really align. Ahmad Tea is about bringing a quality product to customers by ensuring everything is of the highest standard, consistently, and that is what I believe in."Tracey Wakelin, Head of Global Brand Marketing at Ahmad Tea, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Antoine Semenyo to the Ahmad Tea family as our new Global Brand Ambassador. Antoine’s story is one of hard work, determination and continuous improvement — qualities that perfectly embody our brand story”“Whether it’s preparing for a big tournament match or crafting a world-class tea blend, excellence is achieved through dedication, expertise and attention to detail. Antoine’s mindset reflects the values that have guided Ahmad Tea for four decades and make him an ideal ambassador for our brand.”“As the lead face of our global campaign, Antoine will feature across television advertising, digital content, retail activations, on-pack promotions and public relations campaigns, helping us connect with consumers around the world through an authentic and inspiring story about what it takes to achieve excellence.”The appointment comes as Ahmad Tea continues to expand its international footprint whilst remaining true to the principles that have guided the business since its inception: exceptional quality, expert craftsmanship and meaningful human connection.Over the coming months, consumers will see Semenyo appear across a range of integrated global campaigns, including television commercials, retail promotions, limited-edition packaging, digital storytelling, influencer partnerships and media engagement programmes. The partnership will launch across key markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with additional activations planned throughout 2026 and beyond.About Ahmad Tea Ahmad Tea is an award-winning British tea company founded in Hampshire, England. Family-owned and operated, the company combines four generations of tea expertise with an unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Today, Ahmad Tea products are enjoyed in more than 90 countries worldwide, serving over 30 million cups of tea every day. The company sources the finest leaves from leading tea-growing regions around the world and maintains rigorous tasting and quality-control standards to ensure every blend delivers an exceptional tea-drinking experience.Beyond tea, Ahmad Tea is committed to creating a positive impact in communities around the world through its charitable and sustainability initiatives. Through Ahmad Tea’s sustainability programme, ‘Infused with Impact’ the company supports projects focused on education, healthcare, community development and humanitarian relief, helping improve the lives of thousands of people globally.The company has funded schools, hospitals, clean water programmes and emergency aid projects across multiple countries and remains committed to supporting the communities connected to its global supply chain. Ahmad Tea also works closely with tea-growing partners and industry organisations to promote responsible sourcing practices and support the long-term sustainability of tea-growing communities.Driven by a passion for quality and a belief in bringing people together, Ahmad Tea continues to connect cultures and communities around the world through the shared enjoyment of great tea.About Antoine Semenyo:Antoine Semenyo is one of the most exciting attacking talents in world football and a Ghana international who currently plays in the Premier League for Manchester City.Born in London and proudly representing Ghana on the international stage, Semenyo's rise to the top of the game is a story of determination, resilience and relentless self-improvement. Having progressed through the English football pyramid before establishing himself in the Premier League, he has become renowned for his pace, power, versatility and work ethic.Since making his senior debut for Ghana in 2022, Semenyo has become a key figure for the Black Stars, representing the nation at major international tournaments including the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. He has earned more than 30 senior international caps and scored crucial goals for his country, cementing his place as one of Ghana's leading footballing ambassadors.Following a standout spell in the Premier League, where he scored 30 league goals in just over 100 appearances and established himself as one of the division's most dynamic forwards, Semenyo completed a high-profile move to Manchester City in 2026.Admired for his professionalism, humility and commitment to continuous improvement, Semenyo embodies the values of preparation, dedication and excellence that sit at the heart of Ahmad Tea's global "Preparation is Everything" campaign. As Ahmad Tea's Global Brand Ambassador, he will help inspire consumers around the world through a shared belief that success is built long before the moment of performance.

Preparation is Everything | Ahmad Tea x Antoine Semenyo

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