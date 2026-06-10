Huzzard Unveils SCANBridge Pro: Revolutionizing Operational Intelligence for Fitness Clubs

Protect Revenue at the Point of Check-In with SCANBridge Pro by Huzzard

For many clubs, recovering even one overdue membership or failed payment can offset the entire monthly cost of the platform, making SCANBridge Pro an immediate ROI solution.” — Dan Spray, President of Huzzard Data Systems

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huzzard Data Systems , a leader in technology solutions for inventory management, has announced the launch of SCANBridge Pro , an operational intelligence solution designed specifically for fitness clubs. This innovative technology enables clubs to identify payment and membership issues instantly when a member scans to enter the facility, alerting staff in real time to outstanding dues, expired payment methods, or invalid scans at the point of check-in.SCANBridge Pro integrates seamlessly with club management and point-of-sale (POS) systems, utilizing configurable business logic and real-time data routing to automate front desk operations. The software combines member check-in and POS scanning into one streamlined solution, automatically routing data using configurable business logic, consolidating what were previously separate scanning workflows into a single, unified system. This integration ensures that front desk staff receive immediate visual and audible notifications when account exceptions like expired payment methods or invalid memberships occur, allowing for proactive issue resolution.By addressing issues in real time, SCANBridge Pro helps fitness clubs recover missed revenue opportunities while improving the overall member experience. It removes reliance on delayed reporting, manual audits, and reactive collection efforts, replacing them with streamlined workflows and more efficient day-to-day operations.SCANBridge Pro integrates directly into existing club environments, converting member check-ins into actionable operational data. Designed to integrate with existing POS, club management software, and deployed Huzzard scanners, the platform offers an automated conversion process that avoids disruption of current infrastructure. Built for scalability across franchise and multi-location networks, it consolidates multiple front desk functions like member check-in and POS scanning into one efficient solution."Fitness operators need solutions that not only improve efficiency but also directly impact the bottom line," said Dan Spray, President of Huzzard Data Systems. "SCANBridge Pro helps clubs identify revenue opportunities in real time, simplify front desk operations, and resolve account issues immediately while members are already engaged onsite." "For many clubs, recovering even one overdue membership or failed payment can offset the entire monthly cost of the platform," Spray added. "That makes SCANBridge Pro not just an operational upgrade, but an immediate ROI solution."With over 30 years of industry experience, Huzzard Data Systems continues to focus on eliminating process inefficiencies and improving inventory visibility. The launch of SCANBridge Pro is a testament to the company's commitment to connecting business process management with modern information technology, offering solutions that drive continuous improvement.Fitness clubs looking to enhance their operational efficiency and member satisfaction can benefit significantly from the capabilities of SCANBridge Pro. Leveraging Huzzard's expertise in technology and process management, clubs can provide a seamless and efficient experience for both staff and members.

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