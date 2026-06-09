Traffic Alert: Route 864 (Bradshaw Road) to close temporarily for bridge replacement in Roanoke County

SALEM – Starting on Monday, June 22 at 8 a.m., Route 864 (Bradshaw Road) in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for a bridge replacement over a tributary of Mason Creek. The bridge is located between Route 874 (Plunkett Road) and Route 861 (Havens Trail Road).

Between June 22 and July 2, drivers will not be able to cross the bridge, but residents can still access homes on either side. Drivers can use Old Catawba Road as a detour, however, truck traffic will not be allowed. Old Catawba Road is not passable for large trucks. Trucks will be able to use Bradshaw Road from the Ironto side for access to the landfill and Watkins Market, but will need to return the same way as through traffic will not be available.

Electronic message boards will be in place to alert motorists to the upcoming temporary closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026.