Global Real Estate Pro Announces Strategic International Affiliation with Danube Properties
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey - June 8 2026
Global Real Estate Pro has announced a formal international affiliation with Danube Properties, one of the UAE’s leading private real estate developers and a major force in Dubai’s residential and mixed-use development sector. Danube continues to expand its global footprint through large-scale community launches, high-profile partnerships, and major land acquisitions across Dubai.
This affiliation positions Global Real Estate Pro as a premier U.S. partner offering direct access to Danube’s rapidly growing portfolio, including master-planned villa communities, premium residential towers, and high-demand off-plan investment opportunities
. A Shared Commitment to Global Expansion
Danube Properties has recently unveiled major new communities, launched high-visibility developments, and continued to attract international attention through celebrity-backed projects and government-supported initiatives. Through this partnership, Global Real Estate Pro will integrate Danube’s Dubai portfolio into its U.S. and international advisory services-creating a seamless bridge for American investors seeking opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate markets.
Leadership Statements
Global Real Estate Pro
“Our affiliation with Danube Properties marks a defining moment in our global expansion strategy. Danube’s reputation for quality, innovation, and consistent delivery aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class real estate opportunities to our clients and agents across the United States and abroad. Broker of Record Peter Ingrasselino
Danube Properties
“We welcome Global Real Estate Pro into our international network. Their commitment to professionalism and global reach supports our vision of expanding access to Dubai’s dynamic real estate market,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.
Benefits for Clients & Investors
▪ Direct access to Dubai’s newest and fastest-selling developments
▪ Exclusive project launches and investor events
▪ Advisory services for international property acquisition
▪ Access to Danube’s signature flexible payment structures
▪ A streamlined U.S.-Dubai investment pathway
Signature Danube Projects
▪ Greenz
▪ Serenz
▪ Breez
▪ Bayz 102
▪ Diamondz
▪ Fashionz
▪ Sparklz
▪ Shahrukhz - Office Spaces
▪ Aspirz - Office Spaces & Hotel Apartments Each development features premium amenities such as infinity pools, smart home automation, co-working lounges, sports zones, and designer interiors.
About Global Real Estate Pro
Global Real Estate Pro is a multi-state, international real estate brokerage specializing in luxury, commercial, residential, and global investment opportunities. The firm is committed to innovation, technology-driven service, and expanding global access for clients and agents.
About Danube Properties
Danube Properties is the real estate development arm of the Danube Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with over 3,500 employees and 30+ years of global operations. The company is known for its large-scale residential communities, architectural excellence, and flexible payment plans.
Connect With Our Dubai Division
Global Real Estate Pro - Dubai Division
Email: info@globalrealestatepro.com
Phone: 800-975-0711
Global Real Estate Pro
Where Local Expertise Meets Global Opportunity
Peter Ingrasselino
Global Real Estate Pro has announced a formal international affiliation with Danube Properties, one of the UAE’s leading private real estate developers and a major force in Dubai’s residential and mixed-use development sector. Danube continues to expand its global footprint through large-scale community launches, high-profile partnerships, and major land acquisitions across Dubai.
This affiliation positions Global Real Estate Pro as a premier U.S. partner offering direct access to Danube’s rapidly growing portfolio, including master-planned villa communities, premium residential towers, and high-demand off-plan investment opportunities
. A Shared Commitment to Global Expansion
Danube Properties has recently unveiled major new communities, launched high-visibility developments, and continued to attract international attention through celebrity-backed projects and government-supported initiatives. Through this partnership, Global Real Estate Pro will integrate Danube’s Dubai portfolio into its U.S. and international advisory services-creating a seamless bridge for American investors seeking opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate markets.
Leadership Statements
Global Real Estate Pro
“Our affiliation with Danube Properties marks a defining moment in our global expansion strategy. Danube’s reputation for quality, innovation, and consistent delivery aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class real estate opportunities to our clients and agents across the United States and abroad. Broker of Record Peter Ingrasselino
Danube Properties
“We welcome Global Real Estate Pro into our international network. Their commitment to professionalism and global reach supports our vision of expanding access to Dubai’s dynamic real estate market,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.
Benefits for Clients & Investors
▪ Direct access to Dubai’s newest and fastest-selling developments
▪ Exclusive project launches and investor events
▪ Advisory services for international property acquisition
▪ Access to Danube’s signature flexible payment structures
▪ A streamlined U.S.-Dubai investment pathway
Signature Danube Projects
▪ Greenz
▪ Serenz
▪ Breez
▪ Bayz 102
▪ Diamondz
▪ Fashionz
▪ Sparklz
▪ Shahrukhz - Office Spaces
▪ Aspirz - Office Spaces & Hotel Apartments Each development features premium amenities such as infinity pools, smart home automation, co-working lounges, sports zones, and designer interiors.
About Global Real Estate Pro
Global Real Estate Pro is a multi-state, international real estate brokerage specializing in luxury, commercial, residential, and global investment opportunities. The firm is committed to innovation, technology-driven service, and expanding global access for clients and agents.
About Danube Properties
Danube Properties is the real estate development arm of the Danube Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with over 3,500 employees and 30+ years of global operations. The company is known for its large-scale residential communities, architectural excellence, and flexible payment plans.
Connect With Our Dubai Division
Global Real Estate Pro - Dubai Division
Email: info@globalrealestatepro.com
Phone: 800-975-0711
Global Real Estate Pro
Where Local Expertise Meets Global Opportunity
Peter Ingrasselino
Global Real Estate Pro
+1 973-856-1821
email us here
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