Global Real Estate Pro Announces Strategic International Affiliation with Danube Properties

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey - June 8 2026 Global Real Estate Pro has announced a formal international affiliation with Danube Properties , one of the UAE’s leading private real estate developers and a major force in Dubai’s residential and mixed-use development sector. Danube continues to expand its global footprint through large-scale community launches, high-profile partnerships, and major land acquisitions across Dubai.This affiliation positions Global Real Estate Pro as a premier U.S. partner offering direct access to Danube’s rapidly growing portfolio, including master-planned villa communities, premium residential towers, and high-demand off-plan investment opportunities. A Shared Commitment to Global ExpansionDanube Properties has recently unveiled major new communities, launched high-visibility developments, and continued to attract international attention through celebrity-backed projects and government-supported initiatives. Through this partnership, Global Real Estate Pro will integrate Danube’s Dubai portfolio into its U.S. and international advisory services-creating a seamless bridge for American investors seeking opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate markets.Leadership StatementsGlobal Real Estate Pro“Our affiliation with Danube Properties marks a defining moment in our global expansion strategy. Danube’s reputation for quality, innovation, and consistent delivery aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class real estate opportunities to our clients and agents across the United States and abroad. Broker of Record Peter IngrasselinoDanube Properties“We welcome Global Real Estate Pro into our international network. Their commitment to professionalism and global reach supports our vision of expanding access to Dubai’s dynamic real estate market,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.Benefits for Clients & Investors▪ Direct access to Dubai’s newest and fastest-selling developments▪ Exclusive project launches and investor events▪ Advisory services for international property acquisition▪ Access to Danube’s signature flexible payment structures▪ A streamlined U.S.-Dubai investment pathwaySignature Danube Projects▪ Greenz▪ Serenz▪ Breez▪ Bayz 102▪ Diamondz▪ Fashionz▪ Sparklz▪ Shahrukhz - Office Spaces▪ Aspirz - Office Spaces & Hotel Apartments Each development features premium amenities such as infinity pools, smart home automation, co-working lounges, sports zones, and designer interiors.About Global Real Estate ProGlobal Real Estate Pro is a multi-state, international real estate brokerage specializing in luxury, commercial, residential, and global investment opportunities. The firm is committed to innovation, technology-driven service, and expanding global access for clients and agents.About Danube PropertiesDanube Properties is the real estate development arm of the Danube Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with over 3,500 employees and 30+ years of global operations. The company is known for its large-scale residential communities, architectural excellence, and flexible payment plans.Connect With Our Dubai DivisionGlobal Real Estate Pro - Dubai DivisionEmail: info@globalrealestatepro.comPhone: 800-975-0711Global Real Estate ProWhere Local Expertise Meets Global Opportunity

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