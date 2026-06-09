ARKANSAS STATE FIRE MARSHAL DENNIS FREE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

June 8, 2026

State Fire Marshal Dennis Free

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ─ The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management announced that State Fire Marshal Dennis Free will retire effective July 1, concluding a distinguished career marked by dedication, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to public safety.

Free’s service to the State of Arkansas spans 45 years in fire protection and prevention. He spent 26 of those years in Fire Marshal offices – 11 years with the Little Rock Fire Marshal’s Office and 15 years with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. For the past three years, he has served as Arkansas State Fire Marshal, providing steady leadership and advancing statewide fire safety initiatives.

During his tenure as State Fire Marshal, Free served on the Arkansas Fire Protection Licensing Board, the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board, and the Environmental Quality Trust Fund under the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.

“Every day in this profession is an opportunity to protect our communities, support our firefighters, and make our state safer,” said Free. “I am grateful for the colleagues, partners, and citizens who have supported this mission throughout my career.”

ADEM extends its sincere appreciation to Free for his exemplary service and leadership and congratulates him on his well earned retirement.

“Dennis Free has been a steady, trusted leader whose commitment to public safety has strengthened fire protection across Arkansas,” said ADEM Director AJ Gary. “We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Upon his retirement, State Fire Marshal Inspector John Hogue will assume the role of Acting State Fire Marshal while the agency conducts a statewide search for a permanent successor.

About the Arkansas State Fire Marshal’s Office:

The Arkansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is dedicated to reducing fire-related injuries and fatalities through education, enforcement, and emergency response coordination. Working with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the office promotes fire safety awareness and prevention statewide. For additional information, contact ADEM at (501) 683-6700 or visit the website at www.adem.arkansas.gov.