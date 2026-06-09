KET earns nine Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award nominations 

KET is proud to announce that the network has earned nine Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award Nominations this year. The nominations are across various programs and categories. “We are so honored to be recognized for the dedication and creativity of our team. These nominations reflect KET’S mission to inform and inspire through impactful content and we are grateful to the audiences and partners that make this work possible,” says Nancy Southgate, Chief Content Officer. The full list of nominees is as follows: Magazine Program – Single Program Kentucky Life: Season 31, Episode 1 Produced by: Casey Harris, Chip Polston, Harrison Witt, Landon Antonetti, Reeve Daulton Informational/Instructional – Short or Long Form Content Cursive Connection: Letter H Produced by: Allison NeCamp Day, Zach Curry, Amy Grant, Lauren Terry, Joyce West Arts/Entertainment – Short or Long Form Kentucky Life: Poets of Kentucky – Silas House Produced by: Reeve Daulton Kentucky Life: Art Walks The Runway Produced by: Brandon Turner Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short or Long Form Content Kentucky Life: Frozen History Produced by: Chip Polston Lifestyle – Short or Long Form Content The Farmer & The Foodie: Newsom’s Country Ham Produced by: Brandon Turner, Maggie Keith, Lindsey McClave, Matthew Grimm, Nancy Southgate, Shae Hopkins Kentucky Life: Kentucky Caviar Produced by: Reeve Daulton, Zachary Curry Education/Schools or Children/Teen – Short or Long Form Content Kentucky Life: Engineered To Learn Produced by: Brandon Turner Photographer – Short or Long Form Content Kentucky Life: Composite Produced by: Landon Antonetti, Matt Stice KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

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