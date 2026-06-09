KET earns nine Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award nominations
KET is proud to announce that the network has earned nine Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award Nominations this year. The nominations are across various programs and categories. “We are so honored to be recognized for the dedication and creativity of our team. These nominations reflect KET’S mission to inform and inspire through impactful content and we are grateful to the audiences and partners that make this work possible,” says Nancy Southgate, Chief Content Officer. The full list of nominees is as follows:
Magazine Program – Single Program
Kentucky Life: Season 31, Episode 1
Produced by: Casey Harris, Chip Polston, Harrison Witt, Landon Antonetti, Reeve Daulton
Informational/Instructional – Short or Long Form Content
Cursive Connection: Letter H
Produced by: Allison NeCamp Day, Zach Curry, Amy Grant, Lauren Terry, Joyce West
Arts/Entertainment – Short or Long Form
Kentucky Life: Poets of Kentucky – Silas House
Produced by: Reeve Daulton
Kentucky Life: Art Walks The Runway
Produced by: Brandon Turner
Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short or Long Form Content
Kentucky Life: Frozen History
Produced by: Chip Polston
Lifestyle – Short or Long Form Content
The Farmer & The Foodie: Newsom’s Country Ham
Produced by: Brandon Turner, Maggie Keith, Lindsey McClave, Matthew Grimm, Nancy Southgate, Shae Hopkins
Kentucky Life: Kentucky Caviar
Produced by: Reeve Daulton, Zachary Curry
Education/Schools or Children/Teen – Short or Long Form Content
Kentucky Life: Engineered To Learn
Produced by: Brandon Turner
Photographer – Short or Long Form Content
Kentucky Life: Composite
Produced by: Landon Antonetti, Matt Stice
KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.
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