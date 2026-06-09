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KET earns nine Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award nominations 

KET is proud to announce that the network has earned nine Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award Nominations this year. The nominations are across various programs and categories. “We are so honored to be recognized for the dedication and creativity of our team. These nominations reflect KET’S mission to inform and inspire through impactful content and we are grateful to the audiences and partners that make this work possible,” says Nancy Southgate, Chief Content Officer. The full list of nominees is as follows:  

Magazine Program – Single Program

Kentucky Life: Season 31, Episode 1

Produced by: Casey Harris, Chip Polston, Harrison Witt, Landon Antonetti, Reeve Daulton 

Informational/Instructional – Short or Long Form Content

Cursive ConnectionLetter H

Produced by: Allison NeCamp Day, Zach Curry, Amy Grant, Lauren Terry, Joyce West

Arts/Entertainment – Short or Long Form

Kentucky LifePoets of Kentucky – Silas House

Produced by: Reeve Daulton

Kentucky LifeArt Walks The Runway

Produced by: Brandon Turner

Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short or Long Form Content

Kentucky LifeFrozen History

Produced by: Chip Polston

Lifestyle – Short or Long Form Content

The Farmer & The FoodieNewsom’s Country Ham

Produced by: Brandon Turner, Maggie Keith, Lindsey McClave, Matthew Grimm, Nancy Southgate, Shae Hopkins

Kentucky LifeKentucky Caviar

Produced by: Reeve Daulton, Zachary Curry 

Education/Schools or Children/Teen – Short or Long Form Content

Kentucky LifeEngineered To Learn

Produced by: Brandon Turner 

Photographer – Short or Long Form Content

Kentucky LifeComposite

Produced by: Landon Antonetti, Matt Stice 

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

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KET earns nine Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award nominations 

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