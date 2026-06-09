Shopsense AI Taps Bryan Quinn as Company Accelerates Vision to Power Commerce Across the Open Internet

Shopsense CEO Bryan Quinn Shopsense

Longtime Amazon leader steps into CEO role as Shopsense expands its shoppable intelligence infrastructure for publishers and advertising platforms

As Shopsense advances agentic commerce, dynamic creative optimization, and contextual product intelligence, Bryan is the ideal leader to steward the company through our next phase.” — Shopsense AI Co-Founder and Chairman Glenn Fishback

SAN FRANCISCO, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Shopsense AI announced that co-founder and President Bryan Quinn has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Co-founder Glenn Fishback will transition into the role of Chairman while remaining actively involved in the company’s day-to-day strategy, partnerships, and growth initiatives.The leadership transition comes as Shopsense accelerates its evolution into the leading shoppable intelligence platform for the open internet, helping publishers and advertising platforms connect content, consumer intent, and commerce in real time.At the center of that evolution is Shopsense’s proprietary Shoppable Intelligence Model (SIM) , which powers contextual product understanding and agentic commerce experiences across articles, videos, social content, and live conversations. The company’s infrastructure ingests more than a billion SKUs across 500,000 brands and over 1,000 retailers, enabling platforms to dynamically surface the most relevant products inside content experiences.“Very few people understand commerce data and intelligence as deeply as Bryan,” said Glenn Fishback, Co-Founder and Chairman of Shopsense AI. “Bryan founded Amazon Publisher Services and launched advertising businesses that grew to $1B+ during his 11-year tenure. He launched video advertising on Fire TV and Prime Video Channels, audio advertising on Alexa, and interactive shopping ads on CTV. He was also a member of Amazon's Senior Leadership Team for Sponsored Advertising. As Shopsense advances agentic commerce, dynamic creative optimization, and contextual product intelligence, Bryan is the ideal leader to steward the company through our next phase.”Shopsense was founded around the belief that the open internet needed its own commerce infrastructure — one capable of helping media owners participate directly in the value created by consumer inspiration and intent. Since launch, the company has expanded from shoppable media experiences into a broader commerce intelligence layer powering some of the world’s largest content and advertising platforms. Recent proof-of-concept work with platforms and integrations with leading media companies demonstrate how Shopsense technology can connect conversations, comments, and content directly to relevant commerce experiences in real time.“This is ultimately a data and intelligence problem,” said Bryan Quinn, CEO of Shopsense AI. “Understanding what brands and products are relevant to a piece of content, a conversation, or a consumer moment — and then surfacing those products in a way that feels relevant and performant — is incredibly difficult at scale. That’s the problem Shopsense is solving.”“We want to move faster,” Quinn added. “The opportunity in front of us is enormous. The largest content platforms, publishers, retailers, and advertising companies in the world all need infrastructure that connects content and commerce outside the walled gardens. That’s what we’re building, and this is the right moment to scale aggressively.”This news appeared first in Adweek About Shopsense AIShopsense AI turns content into commerce. Using a patent-pending agentic AI system, Shopsense transforms articles, videos, broadcasts, and conversations into seamless, personalized shopping experiences. Publishers unlock premium revenue. Retailers extend their retail media footprint into moments of real consumer inspiration. Advertisers gain incremental performance at scale. Shopsense powers commerce intelligence across web, CTV, social, and creator ecosystems, connecting a catalog of more than 1 billion SKUs across 500,000 brands and 1,000+ retailers.Patent-pending systems: Feed Enrichment System (#63/564,250) and AI Recommendation System for Shoppable Experiences (#63/653,081).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.