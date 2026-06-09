IJIS INSTITUTE TO BRING TOGEHTER NATIONAL EXPERTS AT THE 2026 COMMUNITY FORUM

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IJIS Institute is pleased to deliver its premier conference and educational event – the 2026 IJIS Community Forum – Tuesday, June 30th through Thursday, July 2nd at Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in Cape Coral, FL. The event bridges the gap between technology and policy through public and private sector collaboration. Through the education and networking opportunities at this event, public-sector mission challenges intersect with industry innovation, policy, and operational best-practices to help empower effective, innovative and efficient information-sharing that ultimately result in safer and healthier communities.In a rare opportunity, we invite you to participate in the valuable event at no cost for registration! This includes coverage for all – justice practitioners, public sector representatives, private sector providers and more! This annual event brings together technology experts and leaders from industry and government in a unique setting providing an opportunity for constructive dialogue about technology trends, concerns, and solutions. The Community Forum allows participants to collaboratively explore various perspectives on the challenges of, and future for, technology and information sharing and safeguarding.Finally, this event will provide our community an opportunity to celebrate twenty-five years of accomplishment! For 25 years, during an unprecedented time in modern history, the IJIS Institute and its community of contributors have provided an array of solutions, expertise, guidance, and tools to help our communities and stakeholders realize improvements in their daily lives.Through a focused set of discussions, practitioners, technology partners, and community stakeholders will explore practical approaches to information sharing, governance, and operational coordination that improve outcomes across emergency management, justice, public safety, substance regulation and enforcement, and effective community engagement.Join us for free at this three-day event in Cape Coral, FL on June 30 through July 2 to be held at the Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in Cape Coral, FL. We look forward to the participation of public sector practitioners across the justice spectrum, policy makers, researchers, and private sector service providers that enable all data sharing efforts. For session logistics, registration information, and hotel information, please visit our website at 2026 IJIS Community Forum. (Special hotel rates still available until Friday, June 12th.)Join us to help advance the cause of improving that safety and health of our communities nationwide! Help us Convene, Collaborate, and Create!Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Carrie Morrison (carrie.morrison@ijis.org) or Phil Dunphy (phil.dunphy@ijis.org) who are coordinating the details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.