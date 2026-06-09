DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE (DCAC) EUROPE'S SOLD-OUT ANCHOR OF HOPE INVITATIONAL TO BENEFIT THE LIGHTHOUSE CHARITY

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Annual charity golf tournament unites digital infrastructure leaders to support the wellbeing of construction workers and their families

The people building digital infrastructure are our industry's greatest asset. Lighthouse's mission reflects the spirit of community, service, and people-first leadership that has defined DCAC.” — David Isaac, President, DCAC-Live

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference DCAC ) today announced that all proceeds from its sold-out 2026 Anchor of Hope Invitational Charity Golf Tournament will benefit The Lighthouse Charity , a leading organization providing emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to construction workers and their families across the United Kingdom and Ireland.Taking place June 23 at the prestigious Sudbury Golf Club outside London, the Anchor of Hope Invitational serves as the opening event of DCAC Europe 2026, bringing together operators, developers, contractors, investors and technology leaders from across the digital infrastructure industry for a day focused on both relationship-building and charitable impact."DCAC has always been about bringing people together around something bigger than business," said David Isaac, President of DCAC. "As our industry experiences unprecedented growth driven by AI and digital infrastructure investment, it's important that we recognize and support the construction workforce that makes all of this possible. Lighthouse's mission aligns perfectly with the values of community, service and people-first leadership that have defined DCAC from the beginning.""The Lighthouse Charity is incredibly grateful to be selected as the charity of the year for the DCAC Anchor of Hope Invitational," said Sarah Bolton, CEO of Lighthouse. "Every penny raised from the event is vital to fund our essential emotional, physical and financial wellbeing services for construction workers and their families."Founded in 1956, Lighthouse has provided charitable support to the construction community for nearly 70 years. Today, the organization delivers a free and confidential 24/7 helpline, live web chat and text support service, self-help resources, and a network of Lighthouse Beacons that provide safe spaces for construction workers seeking guidance and assistance.The partnership reflects the growing recognition that while data centers and AI infrastructure continue to transform the global economy, the industry's success ultimately depends on the skilled people who design, build, operate and maintain these critical facilities.Unlike traditional golf outings, the Anchor of Hope Invitational is designed as a walking tournament, encouraging meaningful conversations and relationship-building among industry leaders over 18 holes.The tournament schedule includes:7:00 a.m. – Arrival and Breakfast Networking8:30 a.m. – Shotgun Start1:00 p.m. – Networking Lunch1:30 p.m. – Awards Reception2:00 p.m. – DepartureThe 2026 tournament reached capacity weeks in advance, reflecting the continued growth of both DCAC Europe and the industry's commitment to supporting charitable initiatives that directly benefit the people behind digital infrastructure development.ENDAbout DCACThe Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is a one-of-a-kind event at the intersection of cloud, artificial intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure. Since 2015, DCAC has challenged traditional conference models, fostering a movement defined by community, innovation and action. Known as the industry's "anti-conference," DCAC brings together the people building the future of digital infrastructure through authentic dialogue, meaningful relationships and unparalleled networking experiences. Learn more at DCAC-Live.com.About The Lighthouse CharityLighthouse has been delivering charitable support to the construction community since 1956. The charity provides 24/7 holistic support on all aspects of emotional, physical and financial wellbeing for construction workers and their families across the UK and Ireland. Through its free and confidential helpline, live web chat, text service, self-support app and Lighthouse Beacons network, the charity helps ensure that no construction worker or family faces hardship alone. Learn more by visiting LighthouseCharity.org.

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