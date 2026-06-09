Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

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800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Announces New Tools to Combat Notario Fraud

AG Jones shares how new law will keep Virginians safe from fraud

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting July 1, 2026 the Office of the Attorney General will have additional tools to combat notario fraud, a scam that targets Spanish-speaking communities. Notario fraud happens when someone falsely holds themselves out as a lawyer or authorized legal representative, often claiming to provide immigration legal services, putting already vulnerable Virginians at risk of exploitation or misinformation.

“Every Virginian deserves transparency and qualified assistance when they navigate the legal process. Unfortunately, Virginians have trusted notarios to act in roles they are not qualified to serve in, resulting in consumers being taken advantage of and left in the legal lurch,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Starting in July, my office will have new authority to take on notario fraud, which has proven detrimental to consumers, and keep our communities safe from bad actors.”

The term “notario” can mean trained legal professional in many Latin American countries. Notaries public are often mistaken for notarios. In Virginia, a notary’s powers are limited to specific tasks such as administering oaths and authenticating signatures. They are not authorized to provide legal services or advice.

“Virginians seeking immigration help deserve qualified guidance, not exploitation by individuals falsely advertising legal services they are neither trained nor authorized to provide. I have seen far too many families targeted by this kind of deception,” said Delegate Jackie Glass. “This update to Virginia law gives the Office of the Attorney General stronger tools to investigate, respond, and stop these violations before more harm is done. Every Virginian deserves protection, in every language, in every community.”

The consequences of working with unlicensed notarios can be devastating for unsuspecting consumers who may be charged exorbitant fees for services not lawfully provided. Notarios have filed fraudulent paperwork, missed deadlines, and facilitated poor immigration-related outcomes.

Since 2014, it has been illegal for a notary public to use the term “notario” or similar non-English terms that imply that they are licensed to practice law, unless they are actually licensed to practice law in Virginia. Starting July 1, the OAG will have the authority to issue civil investigative demands to identify and go after notario fraud. The new law also increases the civil penalty for offenders by five times and authorizes the Attorney General to obtain an injunction, recover consumer restitution, and seek payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

The OAG is grateful for the leadership of Delegate Jackie Glass in ensuring consumers are protected from this type of fraudulent activity and scam.

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