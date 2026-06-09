LendKey’s ALIRO Platform Facilitates $20M Loan Sale Between Center Parc Credit Union and Great Lakes Credit Union

Transaction demonstrates ALIRO’s power to unlock post-origination liquidity and connect credit unions with high-quality consumer loan assets

A $20M participation can often take around eight weeks to go through, so making that happen in ten days was impressive.” — John Anderson, Chief Lending Officer at Center Parc Credit Union

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey, the pioneer of digital network lending, today announced that its ALIRO platform successfully facilitated a $20 million sale of home improvement loans from Center Parc Credit Union to Great Lakes Credit Union. The transaction represents a significant milestone in ALIRO’s capabilities across credit union balance sheet management.LendKey originally partnered with Center Parc Credit Union to originate the home improvement loans. Then, through ALIRO, LendKey created post-origination liquidity by facilitating the seamless transfer of these assets to Great Lakes Credit Union, giving Center Parc balance sheet flexibility while providing Great Lakes with access to high-quality consumer loan assets.“A $20M participation can often take around eight weeks to go through, so making that happen in ten days was impressive,” said John Anderson, chief lending officer at Center Parc Credit Union. “LendKey were able to handle 99% of the lift for us. It was really a hands-off process.”Anderson’s CLO counterpart at Great Lakes Credit Union, Fred Campobasso, added: “It was important that the Center Parc loan assets offered high returns for our team. This transaction really checked all the boxes. It worked incredibly well. It was smooth, it was simple, and it was completed so quickly. I anticipate LendKey will be one of our go-tos [for loan participations] in the future.”“These moments are exactly why we created ALIRO,” explains Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey. “Credit union collaboration makes the entire industry stronger, and we’re proud to facilitate strong partnerships through our purpose-built platform where credit unions can seamlessly buy and sell loans.”This transaction is the latest example of how ALIRO is reshaping how credit unions manage their full lifecycle loan portfolios. By providing a trusted, technology-driven marketplace for loan sales and participations, ALIRO enables credit unions to deploy capital more efficiently, manage concentration risk, and build partnerships with other financial institutions – all while maintaining the people-first values that define the credit union movement.About LendKeyLendKey Technologies, Inc., pioneered digital network lending which has facilitated over $8 billion in loans through a national network of credit unions and community banks. LendKey offers a comprehensive platform for private student loans, student loan refinancing, and home improvement loans, enabling local lenders to access national markets while maintaining their community focus. LendKey’s ALIRO platform enables seamless loan participation and portfolio diversification, backed by nearly two decades of origination and servicing expertise. LendKey’s mission is to simplify lending through reliable technology that aligns with community lender values, helping partners efficiently deploy capital, mitigate risk, and diversify their portfolios through its network lending model. For more information, visit lendkey.com About Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU)Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Northern Illinois, Great Lakes Credit Union is banking for a greater good. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $1.4 billion in assets, GLCU is proud to serve more than 105,000 members in Chicagoland and surrounding areas, and to give back to its members and communities through education, volunteerism, and partnerships. Learn more at www.glcu.org About Center Parc Credit UnionAt Center Parc, providing our members first-class service has always been our priority. We're a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to helping hardworking people save money and prosper. For over 100 years, we've stayed true to these beliefs. As Georgia's oldest credit union, we're proud of our tradition of service. Over the years, Center Parc assets have grown from an initial investment of $2,505 to more than $2.5 billion. Today, we're one of the largest credit unions in the country. We're proud to serve more than 123,000 members nationwide with a full complement of financial products and services designed to save them money. For more information, visit www.mycenterparc.com

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