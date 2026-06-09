Plintron Wins ‘MVNE/A of the Year’ at MVNOs World 2026 for third successive year

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plintron has been named the ‘MVNE/A of the Year’ at MVNOs World 2026, held in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This award recognises the MVNE/A provider that has delivered exceptional platforms & services, enabling MVNOs to launch, scale, and thrive in a competitive market. Winning Criteria include Innovation and scalability of the MVNE/A solutions and success in enabling efficient MVNO operations, or rapid time-to-market and evidence of client satisfaction and real-world impactPlintron achieved a historic industry milestone by winning the prestigious 'MVNE/A of the Year' at the MVNOs Awards , MVNOs World 2026 for an unprecedented third year in a row.This achievement marks the fourth time in five years that Plintron has been recognized as the “MVNE/A of the Year” at the MVNO World Congress, reinforcing its position as one of the industry's most trusted and innovative Mobile Virtual Network Enablers and Aggregators, delivering consistent value to MVNOs worldwide."Winning this award for the third year in a row is a testament to our innovative and client-centric approach," said Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Plintron.By winning at the MVNO Awards for the fifth consecutive year, Plintron continues to demonstrate its sustained leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing the global MVNO ecosystem. This achievement reflects Plintron's unwavering commitment to empowering MVNOs with cutting-edge technology, operational excellence, and scalable digital solutions.The award not only recognizes Plintron's technological capabilities but also its pivotal role in enabling MVNOs to launch, scale, and thrive in highly competitive markets. As a pioneer in supporting 100% digital MVNOs, Plintron continues to drive industry transformation through agile, cloud-native platforms and innovative business models that help brands accelerate growth and deliver superior customer experiences.Further strengthening its value proposition, Plintron offers a comprehensive MVNx Marketplace featuring over 370 curated products, platforms, and services from leading global technology partners. Spanning more than 30 service categories across the entire MVNO lifecycle, the marketplace enables seamless integration of new capabilities into existing operations, allowing MVNOs to introduce innovative services in weeks rather than months and respond rapidly to evolving market demands.About PlintronPlintron is the world’s largest multi-country Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator/Enabler (MVNA / MVNE) with a comprehensive end-to-end MVNx marketplace. Backed by over 1,000 telecom professionals, Plintron has launched more than 175 MVNOs and activated over 170 million mobile subscribers in 31+ countries across 6 continents. The company has received numerous global accolades, including the MVNOs World Congress awards successively from 2022 to 2026 and the Asian Telecom Awards yearly from 2022 through to 2026,Visit www.plintron.com

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