Pax8 Crowns Cork Cyber Startup Vendor of the Year at Beyond26 for AI Remediation That Cuts Tickets & Pays When It Counts

Cork Cyber honored for automation engine that remediates threats at machine speed, saves money & proves future of MSP security is autonomous Nick Heddy, Pax8 President and Chief Commerce Officer presented the Startup Vendor of the Year award to Cork Cyber CEO Dan Candee and CRO Andrew Mora on the Main Stage at Beyond26 in Salt Lake City, attended by more than 3500 channel leaders.

Cork Cyber honored for automation engine that remediates threats at machine speed, saves money & proves future of MSP security is autonomous

The channel has been waiting for someone to close the loop between cyber risk & financial outcomes & do it automatically. Cork is leveraging AI to create exactly the kind of efficiency we believe in.” — Rob Rae, SVP of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Cyber, the cyber risk intelligence and automated remediation platform built for managed service providers (MSPs), announced today that it has earned Pax8’s Startup Vendor Award at Pax8 Beyond26 Salt Lake City. The MSP security model is shifting from alerting to acting, and Pax8 recognized Cork Cyber for driving that shift. The award was presented live on Monday, June 8 on the Beyond26 Mainstage by the Pax8 Executive Team in front of thousands of channel leaders.

"We live in a fast world, and our partners do not have time to babysit another dashboard," said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber. "Detection without action is just a louder alarm. Our AI remediation engine does the work, fixing risk automatically, cutting tickets, and giving partners 66% better ROI on their security stack while we pay cash when it counts. Everything we build comes back to one question, does this create value for the partner? Being recognized as Pax8’s startup vendor of the year tells us we are answering it the right way, and this award belongs to the MSPs who pushed us to deliver more."

The Beyond announcement comes as Cork Cyber continues to expand its relationship with Pax8, the world's leading cloud commerce marketplace, where Cork reaches thousands of MSPs across North America. The recognition reflects both the pace of Cork's product development and the growing demand from channel partners for automation that turns cyber risk visibility into action.

"The channel has been waiting for someone to close the loop between cyber risk and financial outcomes, and to do it automatically," said Rob Rae, SVP of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8. "Cork is leveraging AI to create exactly the kind of efficiency we believe in, making MSPs smarter advisors and more profitable businesses. Watching this team grow through the Pax8 ecosystem and earn this recognition from our partners and leadership is the momentum we want to see from our vendor community."

"We added Cork because our clients need financial protection, and we saw a partner where we could lock arms around security and performance," said Tim Guim, CEO at PCH Technologies (MSP, part of Lyra Technology Group). "Cork's automation remediates issues before they ever hit our queue. We anticipate it will cut hours out of our week, make our clients measurably more secure, and give us a financial backstop if something slips through. That combination is rare, and the recognition is well deserved."

The strength of Cork Cyber’s AI remediation engine is the centerpiece of its 2026 platform evolution. While most security tools stop at flagging a problem, Cork closes it, automatically correlating data, identifying gaps, and remediating risk across client environments without dragging technicians into hours of manual cleanup. The result for partners is simple: clients become hyper-secure, tickets go down, and engineers get their time back.

That automation-first approach is exactly why the recognition fits. Pax8 has made leveraging AI to create real efficiency across the channel a defining priority, and Cork is the proof point. Cork strengthens security posture with continuous risk intelligence, drives efficiency and ROI by automating the manual work that drains MSP teams, and delivers financial protection that pays claims in under one hour, all in a single platform.

The timing matters. AI-enhanced threat attacks have rewritten the rules, with campaigns that once took skilled attackers weeks now unfolding in hours, sometimes minutes, generating convincing social engineering at scale and bypassing even mature security stacks. Fighting machine-speed attacks with manual workflows is a losing game. Cork meets automation with automation, putting an AI remediation engine on the partner's side of the fight.

Cork's platform centers on three capabilities: Cork Vantage, which provides continuous visibility and AI automated remediation across the MSP stack; Cork Protect, which delivers financial protection with a sub-one-hour claims payout and integrated insurance quotes; and Cork Compass, a channel intelligence layer that gives distributors and partners X-ray vision into the technologies and security capabilities running across their partner base.

About Cork Cyber

Cork Cyber helps MSPs see, fix, and stand behind cyber risk across client environments through a platform built to improve visibility, automate remediation, validate security posture, and deliver financial protection across the modern MSP stack. Cork's 22-of-22 paid claims record reflects a product designed not just to report on risk, but to act on it and back it. For more information, visit https://corkinc.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.