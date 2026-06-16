Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Expansion to Meet Growing Community Needs

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park

These additional beds help more patients return to the life they love while ensuring access to high-quality rehabilitation care for our growing community.” — Krista Jackson, CEO of Johnson County Rehab Hospital

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park, located at 11325 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS, managed by Nobis, announces a 10-bed expansion to significantly increase its inpatient rehabilitation capacity. “We are proud to expand our rehabilitation hospital and increase our capacity to serve patients who need inpatient rehabilitation services,” said Krista Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park. “These additional beds help more patients return to the life they love while ensuring access to high-quality rehabilitation care for our growing community."

“This expansion highlights our commitment to providing state-of-the-art rehabilitation services and improving the quality of life for the patients and communities we serve,” said Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer at Nobis. “We remain dedicated to our vision of being the leading provider of medical rehabilitation services in our communities, and this growth at Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park further strengthens that commitment.”

About Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park

The Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park, a 50-bed hospital, opened in July 2022 at 11325 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS. The inspired hospital rehab team has provided comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal, fulfilling life.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, joint venture, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 19 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction, led by a team with deep expertise in inpatient rehabilitation quality, compliance, and operations. Patients receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

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