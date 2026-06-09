TheKey Appoints Kelly Baker as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Healthcare and Life Sciences Executive Brings More Than Two Decades of Financial Leadership Experience to Support Continued National Growth

Kelly is a highly accomplished financial executive with an exceptional track record of helping healthcare organizations scale with discipline, sophistication, and long-term vision” — Chris Gerard, CEO

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheKey, the nation’s leading provider of premium in-home care for aging adults, today announced the appointment of Kelly Baker as Chief Financial Officer. Baker brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across high-growth healthcare and life sciences organizations, with deep expertise in operational scale, enterprise growth, and strategic transformation.In her role as CFO, Baker will oversee TheKey’s financial strategy and operations as the company continues expanding its national footprint and investing in innovation, caregiver support, and enterprise partnerships.“Kelly is a highly accomplished financial executive with an exceptional track record of helping healthcare organizations scale with discipline, sophistication, and long-term vision,” said Chris Gerard, CEO of TheKey. “Her experience leading complex, high-growth organizations and building finance infrastructure that supports operational excellence makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team as we continue accelerating TheKey’s growth nationally.”Baker most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of EVERSANA, a global multi-billion-dollar life sciences company, where she helped drive significant revenue growth, margin expansion, and operational scale across the enterprise. During her tenure, she led the development of end-to-end finance infrastructure and played a key role in integrating multiple acquisitions as the company expanded globally.“TheKey is uniquely positioned at the intersection of healthcare, aging, and home-based care,” said Baker. “I’m excited to join an organization with such a strong mission, exceptional leadership team, and deep commitment to delivering high-quality care for aging adults and their families. I’m excited to help build the financial foundation and scalable infrastructure needed to support the company’s next phase of growth. .”Prior to EVERSANA, Baker served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Duly Health and Care, where she partnered closely with physicians and operational leaders to strengthen the organization’s finance function and support enterprise-wide growth initiatives.Earlier in her career, Baker spent more than a decade with OptumRx, a pharmacy benefits management business that scaled rapidly through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, was subsequently acquired by UnitedHealth Group, and continued to expand as part of a large integrated healthcare platform.Baker earned a Master of Science in Management and Systems from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Managerial Economics from Union College, where she graduated magna cum laude and served as captain of the women’s basketball team.About TheKeyFor 24 years, TheKey has earned the trust of more than 120,000 clients by delivering millions of hours of personalized home care annually through its science-backed Balanced Care Method. With local caregivers supported by national expertise, TheKey provides premium in-home care solutions that empower aging adults to live safely and independently at home while delivering peace of mind to families nationwide.

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