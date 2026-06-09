LodgIQ Appoints Mark Charlinski as President & Chief Commercial Officer to Scale Its Hotel Revenue Operations Platform

Hospitality veteran joins LodgIQ to scale adoption of the first and only conversational AI purpose-built to help RM and commercial teams make smarter decisions

Hotel teams are under pressure to make faster decisions with more complex data. What they need is a system that comes to them with the right intelligence, already explained and ready to act on.” — Mark Charlinski, President & Chief Commercial Officer, LodgIQ

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ , with its Revenue Operations Platform built for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Mark Charlinski as President & Chief Commercial Officer. Charlinski will lead LodgIQ’s complete customer lifecycle across sales, marketing, and customer success as the company scales to meet growing demand from hotel owners, operators, and commercial teams for practical AI that changes how decisions get made.The need is real. Hotel revenue teams are being asked to do more with less. The scope of the commercial role has expanded well beyond pricing and forecasting into group sales, marketing strategy, ownership reporting, and cross-departmental planning. The tools most teams rely on require hours of manual assembly before a clear picture emerges and deliver outputs without explanation. Most commercial teams spend the majority of their day on operational work and a fraction of it on strategy. LodgIQ is built to flip that ratio.The LodgIQ Wizard is where the company’s differentiation lives. It is the only platform in the category to combine predictive, generative, and agentic AI in a single solution. It acts as an intelligence layer that monitors the revenue environment continuously, surfaces what matters, and delivers plain-language recommendations with expected dollar values before the team starts their day. It anticipates change and explains its reasoning. For properties that want a full solution, LodgIQ provides its own RMS and BI as the data foundation the Wizard runs on. For properties already running existing tools or brand-mandated systems, the Wizard works alongside them, adding the intelligence layer those systems cannot provide.“Mark’s appointment reflects the way our market is changing. Revenue management is now part of a much broader commercial conversation that includes owners, operators, executives, revenue leaders, sales, and marketing. Mark has built commercial organizations in hospitality technology, and that experience is critical as we expand LodgIQ’s reach and deepen adoption across hotel organizations.”Vincent Ramelli, CEO, LodgIQCharlinski brings more than two decades of software, business development, and hospitality technology leadership to LodgIQ. He previously held senior executive roles at Leonardo Worldwide, including Chief Revenue Officer and later Chief Executive Officer, where he led the company’s commercial growth, product positioning, and customer strategy for its global travel technology business. At Leonardo, he led teams serving major hotel chains, hotel properties, GDSs, OTAs, and travel technology companies, giving him direct experience across the hospitality distribution and digital commerce ecosystem.As President & Chief Commercial Officer, Charlinski will align LodgIQ’s sales, marketing, and customer success functions around acquisition, adoption, and expansion, helping hotels move from insight to action faster across the commercial decision-making process.“Hotel teams are under pressure to make faster decisions with more complex data and fewer resources. What they need is a system that comes to them with the right intelligence, already explained and ready to act on. My focus is to build the commercial engine that brings LodgIQ to more operators and commercial teams, and ensures customers are getting real, measurable value from the first conversation through long-term adoption.”Mark Charlinski, President & Chief Commercial Officer, LodgIQLodgIQ’s platform is designed to scale across all hospitality segments, from independent properties to large global chains, integrating seamlessly with existing technology stacks to reduce manual workload and accelerate decision-making.About LodgIQ™LodgIQ is an AI-powered Revenue Operations Platform built for hotel commercial teams. The platform handles the analysis, data assembly, and reporting that consume commercial teams each morning, surfacing what changed, why it matters, and the expected revenue impact of every decision, before the workday begins. With less time spent building the picture, teams spend more time on the strategic decisions that drive revenue.LodgIQ serves independent properties, management companies, and branded hotel groups worldwide. The LodgIQ Wizard is the industry's first and only conversational AI to combine predictive, generative, and agentic AI in a single platform.LodgIQ is building the Commercial OS for hospitality. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York and Bangalore. Learn more at lodgiq.com.

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