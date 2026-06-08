Mosquito bite prevention remains best defense against West Nile virus

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) reminds people that preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to avoid West Nile virus. Although no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported to HHS so far this year, there is a risk of contracting the disease anytime mosquitoes are active.

"People get West Nile virus from the bite of an infected mosquito," said Amanda Bakken, West Nile surveillance coordinator. "There is no human vaccine for West Nile virus, and there are no specific treatments for the disease, so it is important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites."

HHS recommends residents take the following precautions to avoid mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that contain ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), 2-undecanone or permethrin (for clothing only). Always follow the directions on the manufacturer's label for safe and effective use.

Wear protective clothing outdoors, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks.

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes that can carry the virus are most likely to bite.

Eliminate standing water in containers around homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs, such as gutters, buckets, flower pots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Maintain a well-trimmed yard and landscape around your home.

Most people infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms. Those who develop symptoms commonly report fever, headache, body aches, joint pain or rash. People who develop severe illness may experience a stiff neck, altered mental status, paralysis, coma or death. People age 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of developing West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

In 2025, 86 North Dakota residents in 23 counties were diagnosed with the disease. Of those, 36 were hospitalized and two died.

For more information about West Nile virus and mosquito bite prevention, visit hhs.nd.gov/wnv.