HHS kicks off SNAP Healthy Choice Waiver webinar series for retailers this week

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) will begin a webinar series for retailers focused on North Dakota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Healthy Choice Waiver on Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m. CT. Webinars will be held on the second Thursday at 2 p.m. CT and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT each month through Oct. 27.

North Dakota’s SNAP Healthy Choice Waiver addresses public health challenges across the state by improving the nutritional well-being of SNAP participants. By helping people choose healthier foods, the waiver reduces the risk of long-term health problems and contributes to healthier, thriving communities.

The purpose of the webinar series is to provide transparent and timely information to retailers about the waiver, which goes into effect in September 2026. Topics for the webinars include:

North Dakota’s SNAP Healthy Choice Waiver overview and purpose

Proposed eligible and restricted food categories

Timeline implementation and operational updates

Educational and informational resources

Retailer and stakeholder guidance

Q&A opportunities

“We are excited to begin communicating more updates about the changes to SNAP that will help guide North Dakota in becoming the healthiest state in the nation,” said HHS Interim Economic Assistance Director Rebecca Askins. “These changes will take coordinated effort from the state and retailers, and we’re grateful for the shared dedication and support that will make progress possible.”

Additional meeting information, including upcoming dates and links to join can be found at hhs.nd.gov/snap-healthy-choice-waiver-retailer-information.

North Dakota retailers are encouraged to subscribe to the SNAP Healthy Choice Waiver Retailers newsletter to receive updates about upcoming webinars.

In December 2025, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins approved North Dakota’s application for a SNAP food-choice waiver under the Make America Healthy Again initiative. The waiver will amend the statutory definition of “food for purchase” under SNAP beginning in 2026.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides monthly benefits to help families buy groceries. Currently 27,670 North Dakota households are receiving SNAP benefits, totaling 54,520 people. Of those households, 41% include a person under 18 years old, 27% include a person 60 years of age or older and 34% include a person with a disability.

If you have questions about SNAP, visit hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp or contact the Customer Support Center by email at applyforhelp@nd.gov; phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, at 866-614-6005 or 701-328-1000, 711 (TTY); or mail to Customer Support Center, P.O. Box 5562, Bismarck, ND 58506. You can also contact a local human service.