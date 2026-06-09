Gynsyng Lounge Announces ŪRY’s EDM Throwback Tunes Night in Merchantville, NJ

South Jersey’s Premier Cannabis Hospitality Venue Welcomes High-Energy 2000–2019 Festival Nostalgia Night

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gynsyng Lounge, New Jersey’s premier cannabis consumption hospitality destination, is thrilled to announce its upcoming featured event, ŪRY’s EDM Throwback Tunes Night. Taking place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, this highly anticipated evening marks a dynamic fusion of high-energy nightlife culture and sophisticated adult-use cannabis lounge hospitality in South Jersey.ŪRY’s EDM Throwback Tunes Night is diving headfirst into the golden era of festival anthems, late-night rave energy, and the tracks that dominated every speaker from 2000 to 2019. Attendees can expect a night packed with classic electronic drops, euphoric builds, nostalgic bangers, and the exact kind of songs that instantly teleport crowds back to peak festival season. Curated to spark deep musical nostalgia, the setlist will deliver everything from old-school Skrillex and Avicii energy to massive sing-along tracks and chaotic dance floor anthems. This event is carefully designed for electronic music enthusiasts who remember exactly when EDM completely took over the global music landscape.By combining premium musical curation with a legal, upscale social environment, Gynsyng Lounge continues to pioneer a progressive alternative to traditional, alcohol-centric nightlife. The event offers a safe and welcoming community space for adults to enjoy exceptional sounds, connect with fellow music lovers, and experience a modern iteration of cannabis hospitality.Event Compliance & Entry RequirementsTo maintain a safe, premium, and legally compliant environment, all guests must adhere to the following lounge regulations:Age Limit: All attendees must be strictly 21 years of age or older with a valid government-issued photo ID.Entry Requirements: Guests must complete a signed lounge consumption waiver and make a same-day product purchase at Gynsyng.Prohibited Items: In compliance with local and state regulations, alcohol and tobacco are strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.For more details on ticketing, reservations, and upcoming lounge programming, please visit the official Gynsyng Events Page About ŪRY:ŪRY is an innovative musical curator dedicated to creating deeply immersive, genre-spanning auditory experiences. Specializing in high-energy event concepts, groove-driven rhythms, and nostalgic electronic music, ŪRY bridges the gap between classic festival culture and modern social hospitality. Keep up with upcoming sets and music curation via Instagram @urystunes About Gynsyng Lounge:Located in the heart of Merchantville, New Jersey, Gynsyng is a premier recreational cannabis dispensary and state-of-the-art cannabis consumption lounge. Guided by a mission to redefine cannabis hospitality, Gynsyng focuses on providing curated products, expert knowledgeable support, and a welcoming, elevated environment for adults 21+. The venue offers a dynamic social space featuring community events, games, educational programming, live music nights, and authentic human connection. Learn more at Gynsyng.

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