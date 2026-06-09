Influential Women: Tamara C. Takoudes, MD, FACOG serves as maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Boston MFM, LLC.

FALMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing High-Risk Pregnancy Care Through Clinical Excellence, Community-Based Medicine, and a Lifelong Commitment to Women’s HealthFalmouth, Massachusetts — Dr. Tamara C. Takoudes, MD, FACOG, is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist (perinatologist) dedicated to the clinical care of high-risk pregnancies. With more than 20 years of experience in maternal-fetal medicine, she provides expert management of complex pregnancies, including pregnant mothers with fetal anomalies, fetal genetic conditions, diabetes, hypertension, preterm labor, and multiple gestations. Dr.Takoudes is widely recognized for her expertise in prenatal diagnosis, genetic testing, and fetal assessment, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive, evidence-based care close to home in community hospitals throughout the Greater Boston area.Dr. Takoudes earned her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1997. She completed her residency and internship in obstetrics and gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School in 2001, followed by a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at Women & Infants Hospital, Brown University in 2004. Early in her career, she served as Director of the Joslin Diabetes and Pregnancy Program at Beth Israel Deaconess, where she managed 70 to 90 type 1 diabetic pregnancies annually. This role established her reputation for providing highly specialized care for some of the most medically complex pregnancies, requiring both precision and compassion.Throughout her career, Dr. Takoudes has remained deeply committed to clinical medicine rather than academic research, a distinction she acknowledges as somewhat uncommon within her specialty. She attributes her success to being fully invested in the direct care of women, both in the office and in clinical settings. Her focus has consistently remained on patient-centered care, and she describes her work as both meaningful and deeply rewarding.Even through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Takoudes remained dedicated to supporting pregnant patients during a time of heightened risk and uncertainty. She notes that COVID-19 had significant impacts on pregnancy outcomes, creating additional complications for many women. While those outcomes have improved as population immunity has increased and the acute phase of the pandemic has passed, she emphasizes that the experience reinforced the importance of accessible, high-quality maternal care.A key focus of her current work is expanding specialized maternal-fetal medicine services beyond urban Boston into community hospitals. This effort is designed to reduce the need for patients to travel long distances unless necessary, while still ensuring access to advanced prenatal diagnostics, genetic testing, and expert management of high-risk conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and preterm labor prevention. Dr. Takoudes’ approach reflects a commitment to bringing advanced care closer to patients and strengthening regional healthcare systems through collaboration and expertise.Early in her career, Dr. Takoudes considers her leadership of the Joslin Diabetes and Pregnancy Program one of her most significant professional achievements. Managing so many Type 1 diabetic pregnancies annually, she and her team delivered care for some of the most complex obstetric cases in the field. This experience solidified her clinical expertise and reinforced her dedication to managing high-risk pregnancies with both technical skill and compassionate care.Dr. Takoudes credits her professional philosophy to a foundational belief: that a physician can build a fulfilling career in a field they love while also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others and the broader community. She emphasizes that young women entering medicine can achieve lasting impact if they remain persistent, committed, and focused on their long-term goals, even in the face of challenges.Her daily work is guided by a deep sense of responsibility to her patients and a strong commitment to clinical excellence. She describes her role as both demanding and highly fulfilling, particularly in her ability to support women through some of the most vulnerable and critical moments of their lives. Her dedication to maternal-fetal medicine is rooted in a belief that specialized care can significantly improve outcomes for both mothers and babies.Outside of her medical practice, Dr. Takoudes is actively engaged in community service and philanthropy. She is a passionate participant in the Pan-Mass Challenge, one of the largest cancer fundraising cycling events in the United States, which raises tens of millions of dollars annually for cancer research and treatment. Now in her fifth year participating, she is especially proud to have ridden alongside her daughter for the past three years, and this year her daughter will complete the 2-day challenge (over 160 miles!). She is an accomplished and retired Ironman triathlete, completing Lake Placid in 2013 and Maryland in 2015. She still loves a shorter distance competition, and this summer will be raising money for Swim Across America, which also raises money for cancer research and increasing clinical awareness about cancer.In addition, Dr. Takoudes supports fundraising efforts for the YMCA in Falmouth and has contributed to initiatives aimed at expanding and strengthening community resources. Her involvement reflects her broader commitment to service, health, and wellness beyond the clinical setting.Through her decades of work in maternal-fetal medicine, Dr. Tamara C. Takoudes continues to shape the field through a combination of clinical expertise, patient-centered care, and community engagement. Her commitment to improving outcomes for high-risk pregnancies, expanding access to specialized care, and supporting broader health initiatives underscores a career defined by dedication, compassion, and lasting impact in women’s health.Learn More about Dr. Tamara C. Takoudes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tamara-Takoudes , or through her profile on Boston Maternal Fetal Medicine, https://www.bostonmfm.org/physicians/tamara-c-takoudes-md-facog/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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